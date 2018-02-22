Conversations in Health: Cardiovascular surgery
CHICAGO (FOX 32 NEWS) - Dr. Russell Hyde from NorthShore University HealthSystem joins the set to talk about cardiovascular surgery and answer questions from viewers.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO (FOX 32 NEWS) - Dr. Russell Hyde from NorthShore University HealthSystem joins the set to talk about cardiovascular surgery and answer questions from viewers.