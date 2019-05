SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: Millions of women suffer from urinary incontinence, endometriosis, fibroids, pelvic floor disorders and other “female” problems. Yet a surprising number do not seek care.

Instead, they deal with accidental leakage, debilitating pelvic pain or sexual difficulties, assuming little can be done to turn back the effects of aging or changes to their bodies after childbirth.

The stigma associated with these very common conditions prevents many from even sharing their problems with medical professionals.