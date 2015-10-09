< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Eye drops and ointment sold at Walgreens, Walmart recalled due to sterility concerns
Posted Jul 06 2019 04:54PM CDT    Posted Jul 06 2019 04:54PM CDT class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416654929" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FoxNews.com)</strong> - Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced Wednesday that it has voluntarily <a href="https://www.foxbusiness.com/category/product-recalls" target="_blank"><strong>recalled</strong></a> several of its eye drops and ointments due to sterility concerns.</p><p>The New York-based company said in a <a href="https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/altaire-pharmaceuticals-inc-issues-voluntary-recall-multiple-ophthalmic-products-sold-walgreens" target="_blank"><strong>statement</strong></a> that it was initiating the voluntary recall due to "management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility."</p><p>The company said the administration of a "non-sterile product intended to be sterile" could result in serious and life-threatening infections or it could be fatal. The company said it has not received any reports of adverse effects.</p><p>The company said it was recalling over-the-counter products sold at Walmart that were shipped to the retailer on specific dates. The products include Equate Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Twin Pack, Equate Eye Allergy Relief Drops, Equate Sterile Lubricant Stye Ointment, Equate Comfort Gel Lubricant Eye Gel Twin Pack, Equate Restore PM Nighttime Lubricant Eye Ointment, Equate Night & Day Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Pack, Equate Support Advanced Twin Pack, Equate Support Advanced Lubricating Eye Drops Dose Preservative Free, Equate Support Advanced Lubricant Gel Drops, Equate Support Moisture Lubricant Eye Drops and Support Harmony Lubricant Eye Drops. <a href="https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altaire-pharmaceuticals-inc-issues-voluntary-recall-of-multiple-ophthalmic-products-sold-at-wal-mart-300880102.html" target="_blank"><strong>Click here</strong></a> to see the full recall list and the lot numbers.</p><p>Altaire said it was recalling products sold at Walgreens including Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing, Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Twin Pack, Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment 5 percent Hypertonicity Eye Ointment, Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5 percent Hypertonicity Eye Drops and Lubricant Eye Ointment PF Soothing. For a full list of the recalls and the lot numbers, <a href="https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altaire-pharmaceuticals-inc-issues-voluntary-recall-of-multiple-ophthalmic-products-sold-at-walgreens-300880040.html" target="_blank"><strong>click here</strong></a>.</p><p>The company said it also voluntarily recalled 59 lots of prescription ointments and 11 lots of Puralube Ophthalmic Ointment that were "manufactured and labeled exclusively for Perrigo Company PLC," according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. The products recalled included Neomycin and Polymixin B and Bacitracin Zinc Ophthalmic Ointment, NEO-POLY Dex, NEO-POLYCIN HC, POLYCIN, Bacitracin Ophthalmic Ointment, Sulfacetamide Sodium Ophthalmic Ointment and Puralube Ophthalmic Ointment, which is over the counter. <a href="https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/altaire-pharmaceuticals-inc-issues-voluntary-recall-multiple-ophthalmic-products" target="_blank"><strong>Click here</strong></a> to see the full lot list.</p><p>The company said it has notified Walgreens, Perrigo and Walmart regarding the recalls. Conversely, those who reported slower walking paces had a shorter life expectancy." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walking fast can add years to your life regardless of your weight, study finds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 05:21PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 09:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Being a fast walker could add years to your life, regardless of weight or body fat percentage, a study suggests.</p><p>Researchers in the U.K. collected data from nearly 475,000 people, measuring factors like their walking habits, body mass index, waist circumference and body fat percentage, according to the study published last month in Mayo Clinic Proceedings .</p><p>Walking pace was self-reported by the participants, who were asked to describe their usual walking pace as a “slow pace,” “steady/average pace” or “brisk pace.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/salmonella-outbreak-linked-to-pig-ear-dog-treats-the-cdc-warns" title="Salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats, the CDC warns" data-articleId="416285276" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats, the CDC warns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 10:19AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 04:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Certain dog treats could send you to the hospital. </p><p>The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating an outbreak of salmonella in pig ear dog treats. 45 people from 13 states have been affected after making contact with the treats. Twelve have been hospitalized.</p><p>The affected states are California, North Dakota, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, and South Carolina. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/conversations-in-health/sponsored-advertising-by-northshore-university-healthsystem-joint-replacement-surgery" title="SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: Joint replacement surgery" data-articleId="416109218" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7472446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7472446_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7472446_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7472446_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7472446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM:&nbsp;Many people have anxiety when facing joint replacement surgery. Dr. Anand Srinivasan discusses the different approaches and options for this procedure and how these lead to ideal outcomes." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: Joint replacement surgery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 12:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: Many people have anxiety when facing joint replacement surgery.</p><p>Dr. Anand Srinivasan discusses the different approaches and options for this procedure and how these lead to ideal outcomes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/8-rescued-on-lake-michigan-when-boat-overturns-near-diversey-harbor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/8_rescued_on_Lake_Michigan_when_boat_ove_0_7484622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="8_rescued_on_Lake_Michigan_when_boat_ove_0_20190706231849"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>8 rescued on Lake Michigan when boat overturns near Diversey Harbor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/1-killed-1-wounded-in-west-side-shooting-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/west%20side%20shooting_1562379707572.jpg_7480352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="west side shooting_1562379707572.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>1 killed, 1 wounded in West Side shooting: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/its-ridiculous-megan-rapinoe-slams-scheduling-of-womens-world-cup-final-on-same-day-as-mens-so"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149_7480339_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Megan Rapinoe of USA looks on during the pre-match warm-up. Rapinoe has expressed disappointment the final match will take place on the same day as two major men's soccer event finals. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)" title="MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-steals-wallets-purses-from-unlocked-homes-in-gurnee"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/suspect_1562378666386_7480230_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="suspect_1562378666386.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man steals wallets, purses from unlocked homes in Gurnee</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a 