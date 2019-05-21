“I would think that they’re not harming us in a way that’s detectable,” Megan Thoemmes, a North Carolina State University researcher previously told BBC. “If we were having a strong negative response to their presence, we’d be seeing that in a greater number of people.”
However, some studies have linked a high presence of Demodex mites to rosacea, but haven’t found a definitive cause and effect relationship. In the rare instance of an infestation, patients may experience itchy or scaly skin, redness, increased skin sensitivity, burning sensation, skin that feels like sandpaper, or eczema, according to HealthLine. But even though the mites may be present in large numbers, they still aren’t visible to the naked eye.
And while you may have just learned about your skin’s longtime tenant, researchers can trace back their knowledge to 1842, when the mites were first spotted in human earwax, according to the BBC.
“Just think of them as a natural – maybe even healthy – part of your skin ecosystem,” the video’s narrator said. “Now that you know that you know that, you never have to be lonely again.”
As of Wednesday, the video, which is created by KQED San Francisco and PBS Digital Studios, had over 186,000 views. One commenter noted that the mites are “the perfect example of ‘ignorance is bliss.’”
Posted May 21 2019 08:14PM CDT
Updated May 21 2019 10:01PM CDT
Almost a month after a chemical spill sent 40 people in the far north suburbs to the hospital, neighbors are still suffering from the effects.
Some are still sick and worried that their illnesses will lead to permanent disabilities. Others who escaped physical injury are wondering who is going to pay for all the damage to their trees and yards.
Ammonia fumes leaking out of a tank being hauled by a trailer on Green Bay Road left 28-year-old Juan Hernandez in critical condition April 25. About 40 people had to be hospitalized for trouble breathing.
Posted May 21 2019 07:42PM CDT
Updated May 21 2019 07:55PM CDT
A new study has found that CBD products may help recovering heroin addicts.
Researchers took a closer look at 42 adult men and women who all had a history of heroin usage for over a decade. Half were given CBD products, daily, over the course of two weeks while the other half were given a placebo. The group who received CBD reported having reduce cravings for opioids and felt less anxiety when shown photos of drug use.
The well-known “high” from smoking or eating marijuana comes from THC. This is because THC is metabolized when it is exposed to heat and consumed by the body.
Posted May 21 2019 05:24PM CDT
Updated May 21 2019 09:52PM CDT
A Michigan teenager is writing her own golden ticket with a multi-million dollar candy business.
Fourteen-year-old Alina Morse created "Zolli Pops" when she was just seven-years-old.
"On a trip to the bank with my dad, the bank teller offered me a lollipop and my dad told me that I shouldn't have candy because sugar is terrible for your teeth. So I asked him why I couldn't make a healthy lollipop that's good for my teeth, so I could have candy, and it wouldn't be bad for me," Morse said.