<header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417645446" data-article-version="1.0">Pennsylvania adds anxiety to qualifying conditions for medical marijuana</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 06:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/12/GETTY-marijuana-cannabis-pot_1539361718978_6219601_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/12/GETTY-marijuana-cannabis-pot_1539361718978_6219601_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/12/GETTY-marijuana-cannabis-pot_1539361718978_6219601_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/12/GETTY-marijuana-cannabis-pot_1539361718978_6219601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417645446-365887050" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/12/GETTY-marijuana-cannabis-pot_1539361718978_6219601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/12/GETTY-marijuana-cannabis-pot_1539361718978_6219601_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/12/GETTY-marijuana-cannabis-pot_1539361718978_6219601_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/12/GETTY-marijuana-cannabis-pot_1539361718978_6219601_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/12/GETTY-marijuana-cannabis-pot_1539361718978_6219601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 06:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417645446" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP)</strong> - The Pennsylvania Health Department is adding anxiety disorders and Tourette's syndrome to the list of conditions that can qualify people to obtain legal medical marijuana.</p><p>The heath secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, announced Thursday she'll be adding them as of July 20.</p><p>Levine says her decision was based on the recommendation of the state's Medical Marijuana Advisory Board and her own review of medical research literature.</p><p>She says medical marijuana shouldn't be the first treatments for those conditions, but physicians can recommend it to be used together with traditional therapeutic approaches.</p><p>The list already includes cancer, epilepsy, intractable seizures, post-traumatic stress disorder, terminal illness and other conditions.</p><p>Nearly 111,000 Pennsylvanians have been certified for participation in the state's medical marijuana program.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Sugary_drinks_and_fruit_juices_may_raise_0_7515666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Sugary_drinks_and_fruit_juices_may_raise_0_7515666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Sugary_drinks_and_fruit_juices_may_raise_0_7515666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Sugary_drinks_and_fruit_juices_may_raise_0_7515666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Sugary_drinks_and_fruit_juices_may_raise_0_7515666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The study found that consumption of sugary drinks was ”significantly associated” with the risk of overall cancer and breast cancer." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small <h4>Drinking sugary beverages, fruit juices linked to increased risk of cancer: study</h4> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Regularly drinking sugary beverages and fruit juices was linked to a greater risk of developing cancer in a new observational study.</p><p>The study, published Wednesday in the medical journal BMJ, found that consumption of sugary drinks was "significantly associated" with the risk of overall cancer and breast cancer.</p><p>The study authors from Sorbonne Paris Cité University aimed to assess any associations between drinking sugary drinks, artificially-sweetened beverages and the risk of cancer. The participant data was collected through the NutriNet-Santé nutrition survey in France.</p> </div> cancer. The participant data was collected through the NutriNet-Santé nutrition survey in France.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/conversations-in-health/sponsored-advertising-by-northshore-university-healthsystem-hpv-related-head-and-neck-cancer" title="SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: HPV-related head and neck cancer" data-articleId="417529960" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7515265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7515265_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7515265_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7515265_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7515265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: HPV associated head and neck cancers are not like traditional head and neck cancers in that many patients have none of the traditional risk factors but survival rate is very good for these" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SPONSORED <h4>SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: HPV-related head and neck cancer</h4> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: HPV associated head and neck cancers are not like traditional head and neck cancers in that many patients have none of the traditional risk factors but survival rate is very good for these patients.</p><p>NorthShore University HealthSystem is focused on optimizing treatment in a multidisciplinary fashion that leads to a good long-term quality of life without compromising cure.</p> </div> href="/health/man-goes-blind-in-right-eye-after-contracting-parasitic-infection-from-showering-in-contacts" title="Man goes blind in right eye after contracting parasitic infection from showering in contacts" data-articleId="417367535" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Man_goes_blind_in_right_eye_after_contra_0_7509636_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Man_goes_blind_in_right_eye_after_contra_0_7509636_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Man_goes_blind_in_right_eye_after_contra_0_7509636_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Man_goes_blind_in_right_eye_after_contra_0_7509636_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Man_goes_blind_in_right_eye_after_contra_0_7509636_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A U.K. man experienced “excruciating pain“ and went blind in his right eye after showering in his contacts, which caused a parasite to burrow under the lens and into his eye, reports said." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man goes blind in right eye after contracting parasitic infection from showering in contacts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 02:21PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 04:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div <h4>Man goes blind in right eye after contracting parasitic infection from showering in contacts</h4> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A U.K. man experienced "excruciating pain" and went blind in his right eye after showering in his contacts, which caused a parasite to burrow under the lens and into his eye, reports said. </p><p>Nick Humphreys, 29, of Shrewsbury, U.K., contracted a rare parasitic infection called Acanthamoeba keratitis (AK) in his right cornea. </p><p>"If I'd have known how dangerous it was to wear contacts in the shower, I would never have got them in the first place," Humphreys said, according to PA Real Life . </p> </div> 