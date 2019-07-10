< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424639407" data-article-version="1.0">Pritzker nixes family planning money after Trump 'gag rule'</h1> </header> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 08:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> (AP)</strong> - Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Illinois will not use federal family planning funds as long as Republican President Donald Trump's administration prohibits women's health clinics from referring patients for abortions.</p><p>The Democrat called Trump's requirement a "gag rule" Monday on a national conference call in which Planned Parenthood announced it is ending participation in the family planning program rather than follow the rule.</p><p>Pritzker says Illinois will stop using the $4 million in federal money it typically disperses to 28 agencies providing women's health care. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <li> <h4>Couples who have children are happier later in life after kids leave home, study says</h4> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 07:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 07:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A study published in July found that couples who have children are happier, but later in life and only after their kids have left home.</p><p>The team of researchers, led by Christoph Becker at Heidelberg University, studied 55,000 people age 50 and over from 16 European countries. The study , published on PLOS One, looked at parenthood, marital status and social networks and their relation to the well-being and mental health of older people.</p><p>"We find that children are positively correlated with well-being and lack of depressive symptoms. However, our analyses show that this overall positive association is due to children after they left home," the study said, adding that it found negative effects for the number of children still living at home. </p> </div> <li> <h4>7th grader auctions prized pig at county fair for $15K, donates all of the proceeds to St. Jude</h4> <div class="body-content"> <p>The generosity of a 7th grader went viral after he auctioned off a large pig at a local fair in Ohio, donating all of the $15,000 he made to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.</p><p>Western Reserve Schools where Diesel Pippert attends middle school posted about the selfless act on their Facebook page, calling him a "hero."</p><p>"A young man lives amongst us who should be an example to us all," Facebook post read.</p> </div> <li> <h4>Valley women claim botched lip injections caused severe infection</h4> <div class="body-content"> <p>They're all the rage for some women - pouty lips. To get the look, they're paying to have lip injections. Which works out for most, but several Valley women are dealing with a nightmare after their lip injections were botched. We want to warn you - the photos you're about to see are pretty graphic.</p><p>We spoke to seven girls who say they went to the house willingly to get lip injections. They tell us they had been recommended by other people who have gone previously and had good results. What these girls have in common is August third. They didn't know each other beforehand but met after their lips were infected. </p><p>Again, we want to warn that these images are graphic. Swelling, cold sores, puss, and much more.</p> </div> </section> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <li class="story"> <h3>2 Chicago women plead not guilty in death of Ochoa-Lopez baby</h3> <li class="story"> <h3>Illinois' top-rated prospect Marquez Beason out for season</h3> <li class="story"> <h3>Pritzker nixes family planning money after Trump 'gag rule'</h3> <li class="story"> <h3>Woman struck by Green Line train, seriously injured on West Side</h3> <li class="story"> <h3>Couples who have children are happier later in life after kids leave home, study says</h3> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 