<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410170927" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410170927" data-article-version="1.0">Rush closes mental health units after state finds potential risks to patients</h1> </header>
<div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 05:56PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/health/rush-closes-mental-health-units-after-state-finds-potential-risks-to-patients" addthis:title="Rush closes mental health units after state finds potential risks to patients"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410170927.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410170927");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410170927-169464844"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/04/rush-medical-center_1467654226428_1512904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/04/rush-medical-center_1467654226428_1512904_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/04/rush-medical-center_1467654226428_1512904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/04/rush-medical-center_1467654226428_1512904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/04/rush-medical-center_1467654226428_1512904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Image via Wikipedia" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Image via Wikipedia</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410170927-169464844" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/04/rush-medical-center_1467654226428_1512904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/04/rush-medical-center_1467654226428_1512904_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/04/rush-medical-center_1467654226428_1512904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/04/rush-medical-center_1467654226428_1512904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/04/rush-medical-center_1467654226428_1512904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Image via Wikipedia" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Image via Wikipedia</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - Rush University Medical Center's inpatient mental health units remain closed to patients two months after they were closed to address safety issues raised by state inspectors.</p><p>State officials touring Rush's Behavioral Health units in late March found multiple "ligature" risks in patient rooms — features that could be used by patients to hang or strangle themselves, according to an Illinois Department of Public Health inspection report completed on behalf of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.</p><p>Rush spokesman Charlie Jolie said the inspectors were looking into reports of a suicide attempt at the hospital in late March.</p><p>The state’s report details a March 16 incident in which a woman admitted to the hospital for suicidal ideations tried to stab herself in the neck with a ballpoint pen.</p><p>Jolie said the hospital was already planning on renovating the units to bring them into compliance with state and federal ligature risk regulations, but decided to close the units on March 30 to “accelerate the construction” and address the issues identified by inspectors.</p><p>“As you can imagine, in a hospital it’s tough to work around patients,” Jolie said. “It just made more sense to temporarily close these until we could do all the construction as quickly and well as we could to better serve our patients.”</p><p>Risks identified in the state’s report included hinges outside doors and bathroom sinks protruding from walls with empty space underneath, as well as furniture that was not attached to the floors.</p><p>Jolie said the construction is “going well” and should be completed by the end of June. The units will then have to be inspected by the state again before they can reopen.</p><p>The hospital’s three behavioral health units have about 70 beds total, although they weren’t all filled at the time of the closure, Jolie said. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404053" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/chicago-hospital-using-martial-arts-to-treat-parkinsons-disease" title="Chicago hospital using martial arts to treat Parkinson's disease" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago hospital using martial arts to treat Parkinson's disease</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sylvia Perez </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:17PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>We all know karate is a martial arts discipline that is also a great form of exercise. But what about using it as a treatment for a debilitating disease?</p><p>One local hospital is taking an unusual approach to treating Parkinson's disease.</p><p>Patients at Rush University Medical Center are kicking away the symptoms of Parkinson's disease by practicing Karate. But what about using it as a treatment for a debilitating disease?" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago hospital using martial arts to treat Parkinson's disease</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sylvia Perez </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:17PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>We all know karate is a martial arts discipline that is also a great form of exercise. But what about using it as a treatment for a debilitating disease?</p><p>One local hospital is taking an unusual approach to treating Parkinson’s disease.</p><p>Patients at Rush University Medical Center are kicking away the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease by practicing Karate. It all started as part of a clinical trial to see if the kicks and movements of Karate could benefit Parkinson’s patients. It was a 10-week study in which the patients trained in Karate twice a week.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/100-year-old-eye-doctor-still-seeing-patients-in-suburban-chicago" title="100-year-old eye doctor still seeing patients in suburban Chicago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/100_year_old_eye_doctor_still_seeing_pat_0_7333629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/100_year_old_eye_doctor_still_seeing_pat_0_7333629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/100_year_old_eye_doctor_still_seeing_pat_0_7333629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/100_year_old_eye_doctor_still_seeing_pat_0_7333629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/100_year_old_eye_doctor_still_seeing_pat_0_7333629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="At 100 years old, a Northbrook eye doctor is still seeing patients." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>100-year-old eye doctor still seeing patients in suburban Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalie Bomke </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At 100 years old, a Northbrook eye doctor is still seeing patients.</p><p>Dr. Daniel Nast, Jr. started practicing in the 1940s after he was drafted for World War II.</p><p>"He can take a pair of glasses in his hand and say here, this is the prescription on it, because that's what he had to do in the 1940's," said Mind-Eye Institute Founder Dr. Deborah Zelinsky.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/frozen-pizza-ice-cream-doughnuts-among-ultra-processed-foods-linked-to-early-death" title="Frozen pizza, ice cream, donuts among ultra-processed foods linked to early death" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/processed_1559246683838_7331807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/processed_1559246683838_7331807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/processed_1559246683838_7331807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/processed_1559246683838_7331807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/processed_1559246683838_7331807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&ldquo;Processed meats, sugar sweetened beverages, dairy products, and French fries were the main foods contributing to the total of ultra-processed food consumed,&rdquo; an author in one of the studies stated." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Frozen pizza, ice cream, donuts among ultra-processed foods linked to early death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 02:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 03:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>“Ultra-processed foods,” such as breakfast cereals, french fries, hamburgers, frozen pizza, sugary drinks and ice cream, were linked to an increased risk of heart disease and early death, according to two major studies published this week.</p><p>These heavily-processed foods are convenient, ready to eat or heat in their attractive packaging, and tasty. They typically contain a higher amount of total fat, saturated fat, added sugar and salt, along with lower amounts of the good stuff, like fiber and vitamins.</p><p>Think fast food, sweet and savory snacks, processed meats, pre-prepared meals you'd grab out of the frozen section, instant soups — and even chocolate.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Still0531_00034_1559336107273-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>11 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/bag-emitting-foul-odor-found-in-maleah-davis-search-in-arkansas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h21m40s176_1559334143934_7338162_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h21m40s176_1559334143934-408795.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bag emitting 'foul odor' found in Maleah Davis search in Arkansas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/lightfoot-letter-being-sent-to-ask-ald-burke-to-resign"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/Lightfoot__Letter_being_sent_to_ask_Ald__0_7337112_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Lightfoot__Letter_being_sent_to_ask_Ald__0_20190531175048"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lightfoot: Letter being sent to ask Ald. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/04/rush-medical-center_1467654226428_1512904_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/04/rush-medical-center_1467654226428_1512904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/04/rush-medical-center_1467654226428_1512904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/04/rush-medical-center_1467654226428_1512904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Image&#x20;via&#x20;Wikipedia" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Rush closes mental health units after state finds potential risks to patients</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-44-reported-missing-from-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/Screen-Shot-2019-05-31-at-5.04.00-PM_1559342826693_7339414_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/Screen-Shot-2019-05-31-at-5.04.00-PM_1559342826693_7339414_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/Screen-Shot-2019-05-31-at-5.04.00-PM_1559342826693_7339414_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/Screen-Shot-2019-05-31-at-5.04.00-PM_1559342826693_7339414_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/Screen-Shot-2019-05-31-at-5.04.00-PM_1559342826693_7339414_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man, 44, reported missing from Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>11 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/bag-emitting-foul-odor-found-in-maleah-davis-search-in-arkansas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h21m40s176_1559334143934_7338162_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h21m40s176_1559334143934_7338162_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h21m40s176_1559334143934_7338162_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h21m40s176_1559334143934_7338162_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h21m40s176_1559334143934_7338162_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bag emitting 'foul odor' found in Maleah Davis search in Arkansas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-house-approves-recreational-marijuana-bill-pritzker-expected-to-sign" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/12/31/Getty-marijuana-nug_1546280041138_6573971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/12/31/Getty-marijuana-nug_1546280041138_6573971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/12/31/Getty-marijuana-nug_1546280041138_6573971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/12/31/Getty-marijuana-nug_1546280041138_6573971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/12/31/Getty-marijuana-nug_1546280041138_6573971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michel&#x20;Porro&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois House approves recreational marijuana bill; Pritzker expected to sign</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0578_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0578_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/health', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/health', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410170927'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at FOX 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> 