Rush University employee shares her story of fighting breast cancer to help others aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422759796" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - One in eight women will be told they have breast cancer. It is an alarming diagnosis that can often leave them feeling frightened and alone.</p> <p>But one Chicago woman has taken her experience publicly to let them know they are not alone. She has documented every step of her treatment to help not only herself, but also hundreds of thousands of others.</p> <p>Deb Song has been a media relations specialist for 20 years at Rush University Medicine. Her job is to work with reporters to help patients and doctors share their stories.</p> <p>She never expected that one day she would have her own story to share after the news from her doctor.</p> <p>"She had to tell me I have good news and bad news. The good news is we caught it early the bad news is…I am sorry but you do have breast cancer,” Song said.</p> <p>It was shortly after that that song worked with Rush to document what she calls her journey with breast cancer -- both the good and the bad, including the emotional family reactions.</p> <p>"I'm thinking in my heart of hearts it would be heavy not to tell my story because I'm constantly asking others to do that,” Song said.</p> <p>Her story includes a family history with the disease, her early diagnosis that so far -- post surgery -- has her cancer free, but also her sadness with not being able to be the active person she once was and her never-ending fear that the cancer can always come back.</p> <p>"Cancer throws the sharp edges you never see coming and the other thing about cancer is that, no matter how strong you are and you say I've got this, you're going to have moments -- good and bad and ugly moments -- and you are going to get through them. It's not a linear process,” Song said. "You go through these moments. Why me? What did I do wrong? Why is my genetics…you start thinking that way, but that’s a rabbit hole You don't want to go down. What good is it going to do?"</p> <p>Song’s videos have done a lot of good. The response on social media has surprised the hospital and her.</p> <p>"People have been calling me a warrior, survivor,” Song said. “It's been an overwhelming response. I never expected people saying, ‘wow thank you for sharing. Now I know what I'm going to be going through.’"</p> <p>"What I've learned from my experience is, you can't take life for granted,” Song added. More Health Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/CBD_oil_could_cause_you_to_fail_a_drug_t_0_7579366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/CBD_oil_could_cause_you_to_fail_a_drug_t_0_7579366_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/CBD_oil_could_cause_you_to_fail_a_drug_t_0_7579366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/CBD_oil_could_cause_you_to_fail_a_drug_t_0_7579366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/CBD_oil_could_cause_you_to_fail_a_drug_t_0_7579366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CBD oil could cause you to fail a drug test</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Scott, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 06:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 07:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CBD oils, edibles, and supplements may be all the rage, but experts warn: check the label, or it could cost you a job.</p><p>Experts at Any Lab Test Now say they’re seeing a growing number of pre-employment drug tests coming back red flagged for THC, the stuff in marijuana, even though the people being tested claim to only be taking store-bought CBD.</p><p>"It takes some explaining,” said Christy Marcantel, Owner of Any Lab Test Now in Winter Park, Florida. "CBD oil can come in two ways: one, CBD oil, but it also can be hemp based."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/many-teens-struggle-to-sleep-these-tips-can-help" title="Tips for teens struggling to sleep" data-articleId="422435837" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Teens_and_sleep_0_7575884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Teens_and_sleep_0_7575884_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Teens_and_sleep_0_7575884_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Teens_and_sleep_0_7575884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Teens_and_sleep_0_7575884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Teens and sleep" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tips for teens struggling to sleep</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 03:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If your teen or tween just can't fall asleep on time, Dr. Scott Leibowitz, Medical Director of Sleep Medicine for Northside Hospital in Atlanta, says don't blame your kid. Instead, blame their brain.</p><p>Leibowitz says around puberty the teenage body clock shifts into "night owl" mode.</p><p>"They want to stay up late, and they want to sleep late, not behaviorally, but biologically," Dr. Leibowitz says.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2019-xtreme-eating-list-recognizes-unhealthiest-dishes-at-chain-restaurants" title="2019 Xtreme Eating list recognizes unhealthiest dishes at chain restaurants" data-articleId="422017539" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CSPI / Topgolf" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2019 Xtreme Eating list recognizes unhealthiest dishes at chain restaurants</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 04:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 04:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX NEWS - These foods are extreme…ly out of touch with recent studies of what people should be eating. The 2019 "winners" of the annual Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) Xtreme Eating list are in — and they may convince you to opt for a salad tonight. CSPI, founded in 1971, is a science-based consumer advocacy group that promotes healthy eating. Each year, the organization ranks restaurant dishes with some of the highest caloric, saturated fat and/or added sugar values in the industry. The 2019 round-up features dishes from a few old favorites, like Cheesecake Factory and Chili’s, which routinely show up on the annual reports, along with some newcomers like Maggiano’s and Topgolf. Sonic kicks off the list with its large Oreo Peanut Butter Master Shake. The 1,720-calorie bomb, with 48 grams of saturated fat and an estimated 62 grams of added sugar, was dubbed the “Disaster Shake” by CSPI. Next on the list is Cracker Barrel’s 1,530-calorie Country Boy Breakfast, which features three eggs, fried apples, hash browns, sirloin steak, country ham (or pork chops) and biscuits with jam and gravy — and comes loaded with around 4,730 mg of sodium. According to the Food and Drug Administration, an adult should limit their daily sodium intake to less than 2,300 milligrams a day. The only item that bested Cracker Barrel, in terms of sodium, was the Jimmy John’s 16-inch Giant Gargantuan sandwich. The five-meat, 2,190 behemoth has 7,720 mg of sodium, or nearly three-and-a-half times more than is recommended, daily, for an adult. Apparently, 2019 was a big year for five-meat foods, as Chili’s also made the XTreme Eating List with its 2,020-calorie Boss Burger, stacked with smoked brisket, rib meat, sausage, bacon and a hamburger patty. The item also boasts 3,900 mg of sodium. After you’ve had your dessert – and breakfast and lunch – the list moves on to dinner with Italian chain Maggiano’s Today & Tomorrow Pastas that all clock in at about 1,500 calories with 40-plus grams of saturated fat. Topgolf, Dave & Busters and Cheesecake Factory also landed on the list for their sweet fare. The Injectable Donut Holes from Topgolf, a driving range and sports bar chain, made the list for having nearly 100 grams of added sugar. However, there is a strong chance you’re sharing the 24 holes (and 1,970 total calories) with friends. Cheesecake Factory was featured for its Cinnamon Roll Pancakes, which are offered at brunch — likely with a side serving of a midday sugar crash. The 2,040-calorie stack packs a whopping 51 grams of saturated fat and, after adding the rich icing and butter-infused syrup, about 137 grams of added sugar. Dave & Busters completes this year's roundup with their Chicken & Waffles Sliders, which are served with tater tots — and 2,340 calories and 3,420 mg of sodium, as well as 38 grams of saturated fat and 98 grams of added sugar. The CPSI also noted that all eight items each boasted between 1,500 and 2,300 calories, "and at least a day’s worth of sugar, salt or saturated fat." Along with the nutritional facts of the eight fast-casual dining options, the organization also cited statistics confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that show two out of three American adults are overweight or obese. Get updates on this story from FoxNews.com . Kinzinger says he supports gun control measures in light of mass shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/cpd-squad-car-crashes-into-tree-on-west-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/cpd%20squad%20car%20crash%20tree_1565230054933.jpg_7580060_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="cpd squad car crash tree_1565230054933.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 CPD officers injured after crashing into tree in park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/photo-of-hotel-coffee-maker-allegedly-shows-fungus-mold-this-is-why-you-check"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/cup%20of%20coffee_1565224196068.jpg_7580008_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Man holds a cup of coffee. (Photo by Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images)" title="cup of coffee_1565224196068.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Photo of hotel coffee maker allegedly shows fungus, mold: 'This is why you check'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> 