- A new study published in the journal Scientific Reports says a good dose of the outdoors can make you happier and healthier.

In a survey of 20,000 people, researchers found those who spend at least two hours per week in nature are more likely to report good health, while those who spend little to no time outside tend to be less satisfied with their life.

The study's authors say it doesn't matter whether you go to a city park or a coastal beach, just as long as you're in an open space.

You can also break up the two hours throughout the week and still reap the health benefits.