Suspects in Detroit gas station murder helped customers, appear to smile on camera

Police released the video of the suspects on Thursday, more than two weeks after the man was found dead inside the gas station in the 1900 block of East 6 Mile.

Police said the two who committed the crime continued on as if they worked at the gas station - and one even appears to have smiled on camera.

"It appears that...there was some type of smirk. Some type of joke. There was joking around after the victim was shot," Commander Marlon Wilson said. "Those two individuals were very brazen. Very violent. So we need to do every thing we can to get them off the streets."

Detroit Police say the two suspects actually serviced customers while the victim was lying hidden under the counter.

Then, police said, the two stole money and items from the store and set it on fire. The man was later found dead inside the burned building.

"The two subjects appear to be talking to some witnesses and actually serving witnesses as if they were employees of the gas station. So it's important if anyone came in between 4am and 430am that they get in contact with the homicide division," Wilson said.

Police say two two came to sell the guy a television and that the victim made the fatal mistake of letting them behind the glass counter, and when he turned his back to look at the television, he was shot. They also believe he knew the men from the neighborhood.

Investigators say the two men drove away in an older red Chevy pick up with only the passenger head light working.

Both are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Homicide Detectives at (313) 596-2260.

