Police chase possibly armed suspect through San Fernando Valley

- A motorist possibly carrying a weapon led police on a slow-speed cat-and-mouse chase through the San Fernando Valley Wednesday, at times coming to a complete halt or slowing to a crawl, seemingly taunting pursuing officers.

The chase began in the North Hollywood area about 10:05 a.m. when officers tried to pull over the vehicle, which was thought to be occupied by a man with a gun, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

VIDEO OF THE PURSUIT:

The driver of the white minivan kept going, however, and drove onto the northbound Ventura (101) Freeway, followed by officers. The motorist stopped on the freeway for a time and the officers began approaching the van, but the

driver then headed off again. At another point he came to a stop and opened the door of the vehicle like he might get out, but he then slid back in and continued driving.

He occasionally gestured wildly with his left arm through the open driver's side window.

The suspect drove into Woodland Hills before exiting the 101 Freeway and turning east on Ventura Boulevard, eventually getting back on the freeway eastbound before exiting at Woodman Avenue, taking surface streets back into the North Hollywood area.

The motorist was driving generally at legal speeds, even stopping at red lights. At one intersection, an unidentified cameraman carrying a television camera on his right shoulder approached the stopped motorist and tried to speak

with the man.

The suspect surrendered shortly after 11a.m.