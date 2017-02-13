Autopsy: 7-year-old suffered 20 gunshot wounds in Salisbury shooting Home Autopsy: 7-year-old suffered 20 gunshot wounds in Salisbury shooting New details have come out about a 7-year-old Salisbury girl who was gunned down in her sleep back in December. According to the autopsy report, A'yanna Allen suffered 20 gunshot wounds.

- New details have come out about a 7-year-old Salisbury girl who was gunned down in her sleep back in December. According to the autopsy report, A’yanna Allen suffered 20 gunshot wounds.

You would think a $20,000 reward being offered in this case might get people talking. But police said they’re frustrated after still not receiving the information they need to make an arrest in the child’s murder and another killing they believe is connected to this case.

Related: Shooting deaths of Sharod Mathis, A'yanna Allen connected, police say

A’yanna Allen’s grandmother has been begging the community for help in catching her granddaughter’s killer.

“I know y’all know something, tell something. If you hear something tell it, because I need closure for A’yanna,” she said.

Almost two and a half months have gone by and there is still no closure. A newly released autopsy report shows Allen suffered 20 gunshot wounds when she was killed in her sleep in December 2016.

“That young lady went to bed thinking about Christmas likely and she was murdered there in her bed.”

A’yanna’s grandmother Shirley Robinson was also shot the same morning that her granddaughter was killed in the hail of gunfire at the family’s home on Harrel Street in Salisbury.

Police believe A’yanna’s murder is connected to a killing earlier that day in the parking lot of the Firewater Restaurant on Avalon Drive. That is where Sharod Mathis, 22, was killed. Detectives said neither murder was random. They believe someone in the house where A’yanna lived was targeted.

Police said they’ve had some leads in the case, but nothing to make an arrest.

If you know anything in regards to this case you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. You can remain anonymous.