Crews working to repair sinkhole that swallowed two cars in Studio City Home One person taken to hospital after sinkhole swallows two cars in Studio City Crews are working Saturday to repair the 20-foot sinkhole in Studio City, which swallowed two vehicles Friday, causing firefighters to rescue one woman trapped in her car.

- Crews are working Saturday to repair the 20-foot sinkhole in Studio City, which swallowed two vehicles Friday, causing firefighters to rescue one woman trapped in her car.

City teams, along with emergency contractors, were working to shore up the sinkhole. Although a timeline is not yet available, repairs could take several days to complete.

`The sinkhole was probably caused by a combination of excessive rain and a possible sewer failure," city public works officials said. ``There were no sewer overflows and all the wastewater was contained in the sewer pipe."

Firefighters were sent at 8:16 p.m. Friday to the sinkhole at 4245 N. Laurel Canyon Blvd., two blocks south of Moorpark Street, Scott said.

Firefighters arrived to find one car upside-down in a large, dark sinkhole full of rushing water.

The single occupant was standing on the upside-down car, approximately 10 feet below street level, Scott said.

``Firefighters jumped into action and rapidly lowered an (20-foot) extension ladder down to the (48-year-old female) allowing her to climb out, and transported her to a local hospital in fair condition,'' Scott said.

The woman told firefighters that while she was driving, she felt the car pitch to the left, then it tumbled into the sinkhole and the airbags deployed. Water started coming into the vehicle and she tried to raise the windows, which didn't work, Scott said.

The woman said she was able to open the door and climb on top of the car and started screaming for help, according to Scott.

`She said she thought she was going to die,'' Scott said. ``Then she heard the firefighters yell back to her.''

The driver of the second vehicle that fell into the sinkhole was able to get out of the car unharmed, Scott said.

``The pavement continued to give way and the second vehicle fell in the sinkhole,'' Scott said.

Laurel Canyon Boulevard is closed between Moorpark Street and Valley Spring Lane, and Woodbridge Street is closed east of Laurel Canyon Boulevard. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.