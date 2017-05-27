Partially blind man with dementia missing from Austin

- Police are looking for a partially blind, 65-year-old man with dementia who went missing Saturday from the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Albert Phipps was last seen in the 200 block of North Lockwood Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He was wearing a black jacket, white shirt and blue pants with “Chicago” printed on the left side.

Phipps was described as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound black man with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.