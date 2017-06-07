Armed suspect leads police on pursuit through South Gate, Long Beach
Police are in pursuit of a red Dodge pick up truck in Long Beach.
The pursuit started around 8 a.m. in the South Gate area. The driver went on the 710 Freeway and eventually on to surface streets in Long Beach.
Authorities said the suspect may be armed with an AK-47 after reportedly pointing a rifle at officers.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
