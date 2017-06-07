Armed suspect leads police on pursuit through South Gate, Long Beach

Posted: Jun 07 2017 10:13AM CDT

Updated: Jun 07 2017 10:39AM CDT

LONG BEACH, Calif. (FOX 11) -
Police are in pursuit of a red Dodge pick up truck in Long Beach.
 
The pursuit started around 8 a.m. in the South Gate area. The driver went on the 710 Freeway and eventually on to surface streets in Long Beach.

Authorities said the suspect may be armed with an AK-47 after reportedly pointing a rifle at officers.

 
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
 
