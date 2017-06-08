Redlands senior frustrated he can't wear army stole to graduation

- For Elias Velazquez, his army stole represents a new beginning.



In other words, he says, a commencement.



"It means something really honorable to me, it's a whole new life transition to me," he says.



But it's one that will be absent from his graduation Friday.



Something that frustrated his father Joe, who took to social media to post about it



"We're simply - trying to open some community dialogue and get people to understand some rules are ok to change," said Joe.



Elias decided to enlist in the U.S. Army after graduating Redlands High School.



But the school has a long standing policy of no adornments on graduation gowns, with the exception of the California Scholarship Federation chords and sashes.



It's a policy Joe, thinks should change.



"It's kinda defeating the purpose of achieving that greatness. We push our kids to strive and try to be better and do the best they can and then we tell them at their grad ceremony we need you all to be the same bc we don't want to hurt anyone else's feelings," said Joe.



In a phone conversation with FOX 11, the Redlands School District said,

the rules are in place to promote equity and fairness.



They also added, "We are totally supportive of our men and women in the military - this has nothing to do with a lack of our support."



Elias says as much as he wishes he could wear the stole, in true military fashion, he'll comply with the rules



"I'm not one to not really follow the rules, especially if it involves the military. I'm going to be committed to following every order they give me," said Elias.



The school adds students can wear sashes before or after the ceremony for pictures.



Or during a other graduation events like the Baccalaureate and senior awards night.



