Pulse 1-year Anniversary: Orlando United Day

- On June 12th, 2016, the world woke up to one of history's most devastating headlines ever: 49 people dead and 53 wounded after a gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

The nightclub, though officially named Pulse, was called home to many, as it served as a safe haven and place of fun for many LGBT community members. The owner even started the club with the intention of paying tribute to her gay brother, who passed away from AIDS Yet, after almost 14 years of serving as a sanctuary, things changed dramatically in a matter of just a few hours.

A 2:02 a.m. on June 12th, 2016, 29-year-old Omar Mateen opened fire on the crowd of clubgoers, killing 49 and wounding another 53 before being shot and killed by officers at 5:07 a.m.. These three hours became known as the America's deadliest mass shooting in history.

While broken by the devastating lost of so many kind souls, Orlando stood united in the face of adversity, as citizens joined first responders and officials in aiding the surviving victims. Dozens were saved thanks to the gracious and quick response by the Orlando community.

And efforts to amend this horrible tragedy did not stop there. In a matter of hours, vigils and memorials arose in every corner of town, as people paid their respects. Even grocery stores like Publix and restaurants like 4Rivers held events to honor the fallen souls. One of the most remarkable moments was the Lake Eola vigil, which was attended by 50,000 people.

It did not take long for the rest of the world to follow, as memorials and vigils popped up all over the world. For instance, Hollywood held a benefit for the Pulse victims, France's Eiffel Tower was lit up like a rainbow, and the hashtags #LoveWins and #OrlandoStrong trended internationally.

Now, one year later, Orlando stands stronger and more united than ever. But the lives lost, families affected, and people heartbroken will never be forgotten. And that is why the City of Orlando and the Orange County Government, in collaboration with Pulse, have jointly designated June 12th, 2017 as Orlando United Day -- A Day of Love and Kindness.

June 12th will be dedicated to honoring the memory of the 49 innocent Pulse victims, supporting survivors, and the recognizing compassion and love that was displayed by the Central Florida community following the tragedy.

Orlando United Day is an opportunity to join with others in Acts of Love and Kindness to continue the unity that followed the tragedy. Participating in these activities on June 12th is a respectful and loving way to remember and honor the lives of those taken and to show compassion to those who need support.

To remember the victims and honor the survivors, a number of community events and activities will take place on Monday, June 12th, 2017. You can see a list of events here.

One of the most touching of events that will occur is the 49 bells tribute. Created by the One Orlando Alliance, the tribute will unite churches around the world to pay tribute to the 49 innocent victims of the Pulse Orlando shooting. At 12 p.m. on June 12th, churches all over will toll their bells 49 times to commemorate the 49 innocent lives lost that day. You can learn more about the event here and see a map of the participating churches here.

You can read more about Orlando United Day here.