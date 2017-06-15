Bat-Signal to light up Los Angeles in honor of Adam West
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Bat-Signal will shine over Los Angeles in tribute to the late Adam West, the actor best-known for playing Batman in the campy 1960 television series.
Mayor Eric Garcetti says the Bat-Signal will be lit at L.A.'s City Hall at 9 p.m. Thursday.
In Batman comics, movies and TV shows, the Bat-Signal is a spotlight with the shadow of Batman's winged emblem that is shown on the night sky to call for Batman's help.
Garcetti announced the event on Twitter and added the hashtag, #BrightKnight.
Join us at City Hall to pay tribute to Hollywood legend Adam West & light the bat-signal for the #BrightKnight. pic.twitter.com/7USpxg70r7— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) June 15, 2017
Batman is often referred to as the Dark Knight, but West's children said in a statement that he aspired to positivity and always saw himself as "The Bright Knight."