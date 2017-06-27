Woman jailed for alleged rape of boy, 11, resulting in pregnancy

- A Hillsborough County woman is in jail for allegedly having sex with an 11-year-old. That encounter, investigators say, resulted in a child.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says in January 2014, Marissa A. Mowry, 22-years-old at the time, had sex with an 11-year-old boy. Investigators say that encounter resulted in a child, born October of that same year.

Investigators say the sexual relationship between Mowry and the victim continued until he was 14 years old.

Mowry, now 25, has been arrested and was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail. Deputies say the victim and Mowry's child, now 3 years old, will be placed with a responsible adult while the investigation continues.

Mowry faces charges of sexual assault and sexual battery of a victim under 12 years old.