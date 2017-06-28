Wife hides pregnancy during husband's 6-month deployment; gives epic homecoming

- A woman in Temecula gave her U.S. Navy husband the welcome home of a lifetime-- with a big surprise!

Chris Daugherty returned home this week from deployment with the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Carl Vinson.

His wife, Natasha, had found out she was pregnant soon after he was deployed.

Rather than share the happy news over email or the phone, she decided to wait to tell him in person and worked to conceal her growing bump in photos as the months went by.

When Chris came home, his family greeted him in San Diego. He hugged his kids one by one and then saw his wife, standing with a sign that read "Welcome home, baby daddy."

Natasha then moved the sign to reveal her 7-month baby bump.

Chris is visibly shocked, pausing for a moment before laughing and touching her stomach and asking "Is this real?"

He soon realized it was in fact real, and kissed his wife with a huge smile on his face.

Natasha posted the video to Facebook writing, "Here it is! The moment he sees the baby bump. He's so confused and in disbelief, asked if it was real and poked the belly. So funny! I cried!"

The couple found out soon after the homecoming that they are expecting a girl. The baby is due in late August, and Chris is scheduled to be home until early 2018.

