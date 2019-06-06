(AP) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday lauded the heroism of American and Allied service members who participated in the D-Day invasion that changed the fortunes of World War II, saying they "are among the very greatest Americans who will ever live."

Trump joined other world leaders at Normandy American Cemetery in France to honor those who died and participated in the battle.

The president described the 130,000 service members who fought as the "citizens of free and independent nations, united by their duty to their compatriots and to millions yet unborn."