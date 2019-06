- CTA Green Line trains were halted Thursday after a train derailed in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The southbound train derailed about 11 a.m. on the Green Line tracks north of 46th Street, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford and Chicago police.

Langford said the lead car’s wheels slipped off the tracks, but that it seems “stable” and does not appear to be in danger of falling.

Firefighters have entered the train and are evaluating passengers, but no serious injuries have been reported as of 11:30 a.m., Langford said. Crews are preparing to remove passengers from the train.

Green Line service is suspended between the Roosevelt and Ashland/63rd-Cottage Grove stations, according to a service alert from the CTA. Trains are only operating between Harlem and Roosevelt.

This story is developing.