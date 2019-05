- The CTA announced that two Red Line stations on the North Side will be shut down for more than three years during construction for the Red-Purple line modernization project.

Trains will bypass the Berwyn and Lawrence stops starting sometime this fall as crews start work on the $2.1 billion construction project, the largest in the agency's history, according to CTA spokeswoman Tammy Chase.

The Argyle and Bryn Mawr stations will also be closed during construction but temporary stations will be erected in their place and service will be uninterrupted.

The CTA has yet to give an exact date for the closure of the Berwyn and Lawrence stations. They hope to have all four Red Line stations open to the public by summer 2024, according to a press release.

The construction project includes the installation of a new signal system on 23 miles of track between the Howard and Belmont stations.

The project will also feature a rail bypass north of Belmont station that will allow Kimball-bound Brown Line trains to travel over Red and Purple line tracks, helping reduce delays and overcrowding. The CTA says they expect to have the bypass completed in 2021.

North and southbound tracks on the Red and Purple lines will be rebuilt between Belmont and Cornelia. They are expected to be complete by summer 2024, according to a CTA press release.

The Walsh-Fluor Design Build Team is behind phase one of the project.