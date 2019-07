- A man crashed a stolen car into the Jackson Blue Line entrance in the Loop Tuesday with two people in the back seat.

About 11:35 p.m., the driver and front seat passenger of a Hyundai sedan got out of their car in the 400 block of South Dearborn Street, at which point a man jumped into the car and sped off with two people still in the back seat, Chicago police said.

The man lost control of the vehicle a block away, however, and crashed into the Jackson Blue Line entrance in the 300 block of South Dearborn, police said.

The carjacker fled on foot and has not been caught, police said. The man and woman in the back seat refused medical attention.

Area Central detectives are investigating.