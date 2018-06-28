Melania Trump returns to border state amid separation outcry

- Melania Trump has left a sprawling Phoenix detention center for immigrant youths after a short visit.

Trump first arrived in Tucson, Arizona, on Thursday and visited with border authorities before making her way to Phoenix, where she was met with protesters.

"We come here as a peaceful protest," said Vannia Moreno. "We think it's important for her to really care for the children here that are detained."

Arizona houses over 1,600 immigrant children, with 328 of them separated from their families at the border.

Thursday's trip was the first lady's second trip to a border state amid an ongoing outcry over her husband's now-suspended policy of separating migrant children from their families when they cross the border illegally. Many have yet to be reunited.

Many of the protesters were still upset about Melania's jacket choice during her visit to Texas a week ago. The jacket had a message that read "I really don't care, do u (sic)", a message considered by some to be controversial. Some protesters wore their own jackets, and made signs mocking the message.

"She wore a jacket that said she didn't really care about what was going on, and now we're making a statement, wearing our jackets saying we do care, and should end the separation of families at the border," said Jorge Mendoza.

This time, Melania chose less controversial apparel, making the trip in a risk-averse ensemble of a black sweater and white slacks.

"I'm here to support you and give my help, whatever I can" on "behalf of children and the families," Melania said, as she sat down with officials at a U.S. Border Patrol facility in Tucson.

"She cares about children deeply and when the news started to hit, I think she was very concerned and wanted to make sure the kids are being well taken care of," spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said on the flight. "She doesn't like to see parents and kids separated."

Protesters, meanwhile, were disappointed that Melania did not address them.

"I think she should've showed her face, and not left like a coward," said Maria Castro with Puente.