- The family of a missing 16-year-old Indiana girl is saying that their loved one has been found safe in Arkansas after she was possibly kidnapped by a known stalker.

Madison Eddlemon, 16, had last been seen about 9 a.m. Saturday in Crown Point, Indiana, the Lake County sheriff’s office said. About 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Eddlemon’s mother posted to Facebook saying “THEY FOUND HER!!!!!! Safe.”

Eddlemon’s grandmother posted to Facebook 10 minutes later saying “The FBI has found my granddaughter in Arkansas.”

The Crown Point Police Department said that Eddlemon had last been seen in her own car, which was later found abandoned near the corner of Magnolia and Sherwood Drives. Eddlemon’s belongings were still in the car and one of the windows was cracked, Crown Point police said.

Authorities believed that Eddlemon was with 22-year-old Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn and that she was in “extreme danger.” Eddlemon’s family had previously filed a protective order against Curry-Fishtorn for stalking, police said.

Neither Indiana authorities nor the FBI could be reached for comment. It was not immediately clear whether or not Eddlemon was found with Curry-Fishtorn.