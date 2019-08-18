< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Indiana girl, 16, found safe in Arkansas after possible kidnapping by stalker, family says
Posted Aug 17 2019 08:47PM CDT
Updated Aug 18 2019 12:36PM CDT that their loved one has been found safe in Arkansas after she was possibly kidnapped by a known stalker.</p> <p>Madison Eddlemon, 16, had last been seen about 9 a.m. Saturday in Crown Point, Indiana, the Lake County sheriff’s office said. About 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Eddlemon’s mother posted to Facebook saying “THEY FOUND HER!!!!!! Safe.”</p> <p>Eddlemon’s grandmother posted to Facebook 10 minutes later saying “The FBI has found my granddaughter in Arkansas.”</p> <p>The Crown Point Police Department said that Eddlemon had last been seen in her own car, which was later found abandoned near the corner of Magnolia and Sherwood Drives. Eddlemon’s belongings were still in the car and one of the windows was cracked, Crown Point police said.</p> <p>Authorities believed that Eddlemon was with 22-year-old Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn and that she was in “extreme danger.” Eddlemon’s family had previously filed a protective order against Curry-Fishtorn for stalking, police said.</p> <p>Neither Indiana authorities nor the FBI could be reached for comment. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404033" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/former-bears-running-back-cedric-benson-dies-at-36-in-motorcycle-crash-reports-say" title="Former Bears running back Cedric Benson dies at 36 in motorcycle crash" data-articleId="424413978" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/GETTY%20cedric%20benson_1566144531145.jpg_7600890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/GETTY%20cedric%20benson_1566144531145.jpg_7600890_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/GETTY%20cedric%20benson_1566144531145.jpg_7600890_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/GETTY%20cedric%20benson_1566144531145.jpg_7600890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/GETTY%20cedric%20benson_1566144531145.jpg_7600890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Bears running back Cedric Benson dies at 36 in motorcycle crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 11:01AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 01:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former NFL running back Cedric Benson, one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA and University of Texas history, has died in a motorcycle accident in Texas. He was 36.</p><p>Benson's attorney, Sam Bassett, said Austin law enforcement told him that Benson was killed in the wreck Saturday night. Bassett said he did not have details of the accident.</p><p>"Cedric was not just a client, he was my friend," Bassett said. "He was immensely talented and fierce on the football field, yet most have no idea the difficulties he overcame to achieve what he did. Though imperfect in some respects, once Cedric was your friend you understood how kind, sensitive and loyal he was as a man."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/severe-thunderstorm-warning-issued-for-chicago-area" title="Air and Water Show delayed, 350 flights canceled as thunderstorms strike Chicago" data-articleId="424406617" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/25/CjVhJIZXIAADrU5.jpg%20large_1464217430105_1349181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/25/CjVhJIZXIAADrU5.jpg%20large_1464217430105_1349181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/25/CjVhJIZXIAADrU5.jpg%20large_1464217430105_1349181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/25/CjVhJIZXIAADrU5.jpg%20large_1464217430105_1349181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/25/CjVhJIZXIAADrU5.jpg%20large_1464217430105_1349181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Air and Water Show delayed, 350 flights canceled as thunderstorms strike Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 08:51AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 11:39AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The opening of Sunday’s Air and Water Show has been delayed after thunderstorms pounded the Chicago area Sunday morning.</p><p>The show was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. but has been pushed back to noon due to lightning in the area, the Chicago Office of Emergency Management said.</p><p>The show will be abbreviated due to the weather but may run longer than its scheduled 3 p.m. end time to make up for the delays, city officials said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/8-year-old-found-unresponsive-in-south-chicago-home-police-say" title="Police conducting well-being check find 8-year-old dead in South Chicago home" data-articleId="424409207" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police conducting well-being check find 8-year-old dead in South Chicago home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 09:41AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 10:05AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An 8-year-old child was found unresponsive Sunday at their home in South Chicago, according to Chicago police.</p><p>Officers conducted a well-being check about 6:10 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue and found the child unresponsive, police said. The child was rushed to Trinity Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.</p><p>Detectives did not immediately have reason to suspect foul play, police said, though an investigation into the death is ongoing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 