Related Headlines SPONSORED ADVERTISING: Joint replacement surgery

SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: Anand Srinivasan, M.D., is a board certified orthopaedic surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive adult hip and knee reconstruction and replacement surgery, including the anterior approach for hip replacement.

His treatment philosophy is to restore patients to a better quality of life and level of function through surgical treatment of hip and knee pathology.

Dr. Srinivasan is a native of Toronto, Canada and has received specialized orthopedic training from the most prestigious institutions.

He completed medical school at Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, receiving training at The Rothman Institute. He completed Orthopedic Surgery residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. During this time, he also completed an elective fellowship for Hip Preservation and Hip Arthroscopy at Inselspital in Bern, Switzerland. Dr. Srinivasan completed a fellowship in Adult Reconstruction at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Dr. Srinivasan remains an active member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons. He also teaches Orthopedic Surgery residents and Joint Replacement fellows, and serves on a national committee to review the latest scientific literature for the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

In addition to being on staff at the NorthShore Orthopaedic & Spine Institute, he currently is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Orthopedics at The University of Chicago.