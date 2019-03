SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: Dr. Carrie Jaworski is the Director of the Primary Care Sports Medicine Division at the NorthShore Orthopaedic Institute.

Her clinical and research interests include concussions, the pediatric and female athlete population, nutrition/supplements and endurance medicine.

An endurance athlete herself, Dr. Jaworski has spent nearly two decades treating high school, collegiate and professional athletes.

Dr. Jaworski is Vice President of the American College of Sports Medicine, the largest sports medicine and exercise science organization in the world. She also volunteers as one of the team physicians for New Trier and Loyola Academy High Schools and, annually, as one of the lead medical officers for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. She previously served as Director of Intercollegiate Sports Medicine and Head Team Physician at Northwestern University.

Dr. Jaworski earned her medical degree from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in Maywood, Illinois. She completed her residency at MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Illinois and her fellowship at Kaiser Permanente in Fontana, California. She currently sees patients in Glenview and Chicago.