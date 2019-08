Related Headlines SPONSORED ADVERTISING: Hereditary cancer syndromes

Allison H. West DePersia, MD, is a medical oncologist specializing in clinical cancer genetics at NorthShore University HealthSystem's Mark R. Neaman Center for Personalized Medicine.

Dr. DePersia is a member of the High Risk Breast team at NorthShore who has expertise in hereditary cancer syndromes and cancer risk and screening.

In her clinical practice she sees patients for cancer genetic testing and provides long term follow up for cancer screening and prevention.

Her research includes refining risk assessment and screening approaches for patients who may be at an elevated risk for breast cancer.

Dr. DePersia is board certified in medical oncology and internal medicine. She earned her medical degree from New York University School of Medicine and completed a residency and fellowship at the University of Chicago Hospitals.