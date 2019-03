SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: Dr. Geeta Maker-Clark is a board-certified integrative family physician at NorthShore University HealthSystem, coordinator of Integrative Medical Education, Clinical Assistant Professor of Integrative Medicine, Co-Director of the Culinary Medicine Project and Clinical Assistant Professor at the Pritzker School of Medicine, University of Chicago.

Dr. Maker-Clark has always held the belief that any meaningful healing must involve the mind, body and spirit, and that whenever possible the most natural and least invasive intervention serves the highest good of the patient.

She is a graduate of the University of Arizona Fellowship in Integrative Medicine, under the mentorship of Dr. Andrew Weil.

Dr. Maker-Clark relies heavily on the use of food as medicine in her approach to healing, as well as herbs, botanicals, breath work, conventional medicines and healing practitioners. The culinary medicine program that she helped initiate at Pritzker School of Medicine is one of a handful in the nation that educates future physicians on nutrition through hands on cooking experiences.