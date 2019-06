Related Headlines SPONSORED ADVERTISING: Concussion treatment

SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: Erik Beltran, M.D., M.S., is a Sports Neurologist at NorthShore University HealthSystem, obtained his undergraduate degree from Creighton University, his masters at Loyola University Chicago, and his medical degree from University of Illinois at Chicago.

He then went on to complete his residency training in neurology at University of Michigan and his fellowship in sports neurology with The Sports Neurology Clinic.

Dr. Beltran also does independent neurologic consultants for Northwestern University Athletics and is a ringside physician for USA Boxing.