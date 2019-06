SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: Erin Tran, M.D., obtained her undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School.

She then went on to complete her residency training in Obstetrics & Gynecology at the Harvard-affiliated Brigham & Women’s/Massachusetts General Hospitals and her fellowship training in Maternal Fetal Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.

Dr. Tran has published over 20 scientific abstracts, presentations and articles.

She is currently a specialist within the Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, Illinois.

Dr. Tran lives in the Chicago area with her husband.