Related Headlines SPONSORED ADVERTISING: Joint replacement surgery

SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: Raju S. Ghate, MD, is a board certified orthopaedic surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive adult knee replacement surgery as well as revision surgery.

Dr. Ghate was born and raised outside of Buffalo, NY. He did his undergraduate work at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois where he graduated with Tau Beta Pi honors with a degree in Biomedical Engineering. He then went on to attend medical school at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. He remained at Northwestern for his orthopaedic residency and then finished his orthopaedic training with an Adult Reconstruction Fellowship at Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Ghate is currently on staff at the NorthShore Orthopaedic & Spine Institute and a Senior Clinician Educator at University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Medicine.

Dr. Ghate has a special interest in knee reconstruction and early arthritic knee conditions. Dr. Ghate provides a wide array of treatment options ranging from injection therapy to advanced surgical techniques. In addition to traditional knee replacement procedures, Dr. Ghate also specializes in partial knee replacement surgeries such as partial or unicompartmental replacement as well as patellofemoral replacement.