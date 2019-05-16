< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: Raju Ghate, M.D.
Posted May 16 2019 09:36AM CDT
Updated May 16 2019 10:13AM CDT data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7273397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7273397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7273397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7273397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407243008-407248022" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7273397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7273397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7273397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7273397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7273397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 09:36AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 10:13AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407243008" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines407243008' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/health/conversations-in-health/sponsored-advertising-by-northshore-university-healthsystem-joint-replacement-surgery-innovations"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7273397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>SPONSORED ADVERTISING: Joint replacement surgery</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM:</strong> Raju S. Ghate, MD, is a board certified orthopaedic surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive adult knee replacement surgery as well as revision surgery.</p> <p>Dr. Ghate was born and raised outside of Buffalo, NY. He did his undergraduate work at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois where he graduated with Tau Beta Pi honors with a degree in Biomedical Engineering. He then went on to attend medical school at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. He remained at Northwestern for his orthopaedic residency and then finished his orthopaedic training with an Adult Reconstruction Fellowship at Rush University Medical Center.</p> <p>Dr. Ghate is currently on staff at the NorthShore Orthopaedic & Spine Institute and a Senior Clinician Educator at University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Medicine.</p> <p>Dr. Ghate has a special interest in knee reconstruction and early arthritic knee conditions. Dr. Ghate provides a wide array of treatment options ranging from injection therapy to advanced surgical techniques. 