<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 05:18PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> Its box features the cartoon shark with its theme song lyrics, "doo doo doo doo doo doo."</p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R93ce4FZGbc" target="_blank">YouTube video</a></strong>, uploaded by Pinkfong! Kids' Songs & Stories, has more than 200 million views.</p><p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/R93ce4FZGbc" width="560">

The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in January at No. 32.

Kellogg's joins Nickelodeon in marketing everyone's favorite shark. The children's network is working on an animated TV series for the phenomenon.

The sugary cereal hits store shelves at Sam's Club on Aug. 17 and Walmart in September.

MORE @ Fox Business

