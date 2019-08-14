The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in January at No. 32.
Kellogg's joins Nickelodeon in marketing everyone's favorite shark. The children's network is working on an animated TV series for the phenomenon.
The sugary cereal hits store shelves at Sam's Club on Aug. 17 and Walmart in September.
Posted Aug 14 2019 02:22PM CDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 03:27PM CDT
As pumpkin spice lattes make their return earlier and earlier to usher in the holiday spirit, Coca-Cola is unveiling their version of festive flavor with a new flavor: Cinnamon Coca-Cola.
It is expected to hit shelves in the U.S. in September.
The new flavor was revealed by the Instagram account candyhunting, which pointed out that the new cinnamon addition should make for a good combination because “Coke’s flavor leans more towards the brown spice flavoring than other colas.”
Posted Aug 11 2019 12:39PM CDT
Updated Aug 11 2019 02:21PM CDT
American-based Chase Bank is giving its customers above the border one last gift before it bows out of the Canadian credit card market.
Chase Bank, which is part of JPMorgan Chase & Co., closed all their credit card accounts in March 2018 and customers were expected to continue to pay their debt.
That changed on Friday when the company decided to forgive all outstanding balances on either of its two VISA cards as part of their exit following 13 years in the Canadian credit card market, according to the CBC .
Posted Aug 07 2019 06:45PM CDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 06:58PM CDT
Bacon lovers, your time to shine has come: Farmer Boys is looking for a Bacon Intern to get paid to taste bacon.
The California restaurant chain announced that it will be taking applications for a “Bacon Intern.” Applicants must be 18 years old or older with their Instagram accounts set to public in order to be considered.
To apply, Farmer Boys wants prospective interns to post a photo or video on their personal Instagram accounts explaining why they would be the best Bacon Intern. Applicants must tag @FarmerBoysFood and use the hashtag #FarmerBoysBaconIntern in their caption.