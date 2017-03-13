Six Flags Great America looking to fill thousands of summer jobs

GURNEE, Ill. — Six Flags Great America is assembling a superhero team hiring over 3,000 seasonal team members!

Positions range from entry-level to management-level positions, including paid internships. All seasonal positions start at a minimum of $9 per hour, earning team members $.75 above minimum wage in Illinois and $1.75 above minimum wage in Wisconsin.

The hiring event is scheduled for March 25, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online at www.sixflagsjobs.com prior to arriving, however walk-ins are welcome. The hiring event takes place at Six Flags Great America, 542 N. Route 21, Gurnee, Illinois.