New app lets you rent hotel rooms by the minute

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - A new app called "Recharge" lets you rent hotel rooms by the minute.

Users pay for every minute after a complimentary 30 minute "travel time" buffer period. When guests are done napping or using the shower (or whatever), they tap "Checkout" and leave the room.

The cost is 83 cents to $2/minute, which translates to about $50/hour to $120/hour, plus taxes.

Recharge is available in New York City and San Francisco.

Company official said that hotels benefit because they can make money off the dead zone between 11 a.m. checkouts and people checking in later to stay a full, traditional night.