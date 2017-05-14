Amazon hiring 2,000 employees in Illinois

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Need a job? Amazon is going to hire 2,000 people in Illinois over the next 14 months.



That is according to the Chicago Sun-Times, which interviewed Amazon's recruitment director.



Once the additional employees are hired, Amazon will have 7,000 workers in Illinois, the newspaper reported.



The workers will be needed at the company's nine fulfillment centers, the corporate office in Chicago, the Amazon book store in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood, and the University of Illinois-Chicago.



