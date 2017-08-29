Target to release line of $5 wines

(FoxNews.com) - Move over, Trader Joe's Two Buck Chuck — there’s a new bottle in town.

Beginning September 3, Target’s brand new line of inexpensive wine, at just $5 a bottle, can be found on shelves of over 1,100 national locations, according to a press release.

While the retail superstore already sells beer and wine, the debut of its “California Roots” label marks Target’s first exclusive alcohol line. Featuring three whites and two reds — Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Moscato, Cabernet Sauvignon and Red Blend — Target is apparently hoping its wine-drinking customers will be impressed with not only the "incredible quality and amazing value," but also the selection.

“We’re out to give our guests even more reasons to love Target — including exclusive products they can’t find anywhere else,” said Jeff Burt, senior vice president of food and beverage. “And we think they’re going to love California Roots — these wines are just the right blend of incredible quality and amazing value that guests can only get at Target.”

And just when you thought the news couldn’t get any more delicious for savvy wine shoppers, it apparently does: Unlike Target's other seasonal food offerings, California Roots is not a limited edition release.

"The wine is a permanent offering," a Target spokesperson confrimed to BuzzFeed Food.

With an attractive price point and a label touting how each wine is "carefully crafted with premium, California-grown grapes," California Roots is seemingly positioning itself as an alternative to other low-cost offerings, such as Yellow Tail or the aforementioned Two Buck Chuck from Trader Joe's.

Only time will tell if Target's new vinos pass the taste test, but if they do, shopping excursions at the nation's second-largest discount store could get much, much sweeter.

