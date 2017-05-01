< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> Cook County Jail hosts international chess tournament

Posted Aug 05 2019 08:59AM CDT
Updated Aug 05 2019 09:00AM CDT d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422229638");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422229638-251953167"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/01/chess-pieces-set_1493670407268_3249269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/01/chess-pieces-set_1493670407268_3249269_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/01/chess-pieces-set_1493670407268_3249269_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/01/chess-pieces-set_1493670407268_3249269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/01/chess-pieces-set_1493670407268_3249269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Monik Markus | Flickr http://bit.ly/2qm1pWR" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Monik Markus | Flickr http://bit.ly/2qm1pWR</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422229638-251953167" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/01/chess-pieces-set_1493670407268_3249269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/01/chess-pieces-set_1493670407268_3249269_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/01/chess-pieces-set_1493670407268_3249269_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/01/chess-pieces-set_1493670407268_3249269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/01/chess-pieces-set_1493670407268_3249269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Monik Markus | Flickr http://bit.ly/2qm1pWR" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Monik Markus | Flickr http://bit.ly/2qm1pWR</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 08:59AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 09:00AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422229638" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - A unique two-day chess tournament will be held at Cook County Jail in Chicago this week. </p> <p>The Cook County Sheriff's Office is hosting what it deems as a first-of-its kind tournament for inmates around the world. Video conferencing at the county jail will be used to involve players from correctional systems in six other countries including Brazil, England, Italy and Russia. More Money Stories

Walgreens to shut 200 US stores as part of cost-cutting plan
Posted Aug 06 2019 06:24PM CDT All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walgreens to shut 200 US stores as part of cost-cutting plan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 06:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pharmacy chain Walgreens plans to close 200 stores in the United States as it seeks to cut costs.</p><p>The company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday the closings are part of its previously announced plan to trim costs by $1.5 billion in a few years. In May, the company announced plans to close 200 stores in the United Kingdom.</p><p>The Deerfield, Illinois-based company operates over 18,000 stores worldwide. In June it reported a 24% decline in quarterly net income and predicted that annual earnings would be roughly flat with the prior year. Walgreens has been hit by challenges including reimbursement cuts and lower price increases for branded drugs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/money/check-your-pantry-entenmanns-little-bites-soft-baked-cookies-recalled" title="Check your pantry: Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies recalled" data-articleId="421925669" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/Check_your_pantry__Entenmann___s_Little__0_7570033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/Check_your_pantry__Entenmann___s_Little__0_7570033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/Check_your_pantry__Entenmann___s_Little__0_7570033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/Check_your_pantry__Entenmann___s_Little__0_7570033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/Check_your_pantry__Entenmann___s_Little__0_7570033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies due to the potential presence of “visible, blue plastic pieces” in the individual packaging pouch, according to a company announcement posted" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Check your pantry: Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies recalled</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 07:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 08:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies due to the potential presence of “visible, blue plastic pieces” in the individual packaging pouch, according to a company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website . </p><p>The recall referred to the 5-pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety. </p><p>The plastic is not baked into the product since it was introduced during the packaging process, but consumption of the plastic pieces may result in a choking hazard, according to the announcement. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/move-over-in-n-out-chick-fil-a-now-americas-favorite-fast-food-restaurant" title="Move over In-N-Out, Chick-fil-A now America's favorite fast food restaurant" data-articleId="421682960" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/01/burger_1564684592764_7566204_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/01/burger_1564684592764_7566204_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/01/burger_1564684592764_7566204_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/01/burger_1564684592764_7566204_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/01/burger_1564684592764_7566204_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Move over In-N-Out, Chick-fil-A now America's favorite fast food restaurant
By Aja Seldon, KTVU
Posted Aug 01 2019 12:35PM CDT
Updated Aug 01 2019 04:21PM CDT Fiber bowls like those used at Chipotle were found to contain cancer-linked, non-biodegradable chemicals in a recent study from the New Food Economy. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="ChipotleFiberBowls_Banner_Getty_1565135118680-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bowls used at Chipotle, Sweetgreen contain cancer-linked 'forever' chemicals, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/illinois-man-travels-to-el-paso-and-dayton-to-make-crosses-for-shooting-victims"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1153274478%20THUMB_1565131577479.jpg_7576866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Greg Zanis of Aurora, Illinois, places one of his hand-made crosses for the 12 victims of a mass shooting at a makeshift memorial at the Municipal Center June 02, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" title="1153274478_1565131577479-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Illinois man travels to El Paso and Dayton to make crosses for shooting victims</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-in-california-looking-for-the-owner-of-a-massive-stuffed-pig-found-abandoned"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/stuffed%20pig%201_1565134113005.jpg_7576976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A picture of the giant stuffed pig that was found abandoned at a local Metrolink station. Featured Videos

Off-duty officer shoots at male in South Chicago, no injuries reported

Bowls used at Chipotle, Sweetgreen contain cancer-linked 'forever' chemicals, study finds
Chipotle workers fill orders for customers in Miami, Florida. Fiber bowls like those used at Chipotle were found to contain cancer-linked, non-biodegradable chemicals in a recent study from the New Food Economy. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Illinois man travels to El Paso and Dayton to make crosses for shooting victims
FILE: Greg Zanis of Aurora, Illinois, places one of his hand-made crosses for the 12 victims of a mass shooting at a makeshift memorial at the Municipal Center June 02, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Deputies in California looking for the owner of a massive stuffed pig found abandoned
A picture of the giant stuffed pig that was found abandoned at a local Metrolink station. (Photo by Ventura County Sheriff's Office) id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/palos-park-police-search-for-4-suspected-in-vehicle-burglary-credit-card-fraud" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/suspect-palos-park_1565175028110_7577929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/suspect-palos-park_1565175028110_7577929_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/suspect-palos-park_1565175028110_7577929_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/suspect-palos-park_1565175028110_7577929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/suspect-palos-park_1565175028110_7577929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Four&#x20;suspected&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;series&#x20;of&#x20;Palos&#x20;Park&#x20;vehicle&#x20;burglaries&#x20;and&#x20;credit&#x20;card&#x20;frauds&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Palos&#x20;Park&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Palos Park police search for 4 suspected in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/phone-scammers-pretending-to-be-ice-agent-with-deportation-threat-target-palos-park-residents" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/getty_iceagentfile_080619_1565143828175_7577525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/getty_iceagentfile_080619_1565143828175_7577525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/getty_iceagentfile_080619_1565143828175_7577525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/getty_iceagentfile_080619_1565143828175_7577525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/getty_iceagentfile_080619_1565143828175_7577525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;ICE&#x20;agent&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;John&#x20;Moore&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Phone scammers pretending to be ICE agent with deportation threat target Palos Park residents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bowls-used-at-chipotle-sweetgreen-contain-cancer-linked-chemicals-study-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/ChipotleFiberBowls_Banner_Getty_1565135118680_7577076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/ChipotleFiberBowls_Banner_Getty_1565135118680_7577076_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/ChipotleFiberBowls_Banner_Getty_1565135118680_7577076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/ChipotleFiberBowls_Banner_Getty_1565135118680_7577076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/ChipotleFiberBowls_Banner_Getty_1565135118680_7577076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chipotle&#x20;workers&#x20;fill&#x20;orders&#x20;for&#x20;customers&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;Miami&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;Fiber&#x20;bowls&#x20;like&#x20;those&#x20;used&#x20;at&#x20;Chipotle&#x20;were&#x20;found&#x20;to&#x20;contain&#x20;cancer-linked&#x2c;&#x20;non-biodegradable&#x20;chemicals&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;recent&#x20;study&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;New&#x20;Food&#x20;Economy&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bowls used at Chipotle, Sweetgreen contain cancer-linked 'forever' chemicals, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/illinois-man-travels-to-el-paso-and-dayton-to-make-crosses-for-shooting-victims" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1153274478%20THUMB_1565131577479.jpg_7576866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1153274478%20THUMB_1565131577479.jpg_7576866_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1153274478%20THUMB_1565131577479.jpg_7576866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1153274478%20THUMB_1565131577479.jpg_7576866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1153274478%20THUMB_1565131577479.jpg_7576866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Greg&#x20;Zanis&#x20;of&#x20;Aurora&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2c;&#x20;places&#x20;one&#x20;of&#x20;his&#x20;hand-made&#x20;crosses&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;12&#x20;victims&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;mass&#x20;shooting&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;makeshift&#x20;memorial&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Municipal&#x20;Center&#x20;June&#x20;02&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Virginia&#x20;Beach&#x2c;&#x20;Virginia&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois man travels to El Paso and Dayton to make crosses for shooting victims</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-in-california-looking-for-the-owner-of-a-massive-stuffed-pig-found-abandoned" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/stuffed%20pig%201_1565134113005.jpg_7576976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/stuffed%20pig%201_1565134113005.jpg_7576976_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/stuffed%20pig%201_1565134113005.jpg_7576976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/stuffed%20pig%201_1565134113005.jpg_7576976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/stuffed%20pig%201_1565134113005.jpg_7576976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;picture&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;giant&#x20;stuffed&#x20;pig&#x20;that&#x20;was&#x20;found&#x20;abandoned&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;local&#x20;Metrolink&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;station&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ventura&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies in California looking for the owner of a massive stuffed pig found abandoned</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content 