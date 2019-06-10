< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Kroger recalls steaks, beef over possible E. coli contamination By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
Posted Jun 10 2019 09:35AM CDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 05:05PM CDT boneless ribeye steaks and in-store produced ground beef are encouraged to check the label before eating the product.</p><p><a href="https://www.kroger.com/asset/AuroraPackagingECOLIENG" target="_blank">All affected meat</a> was produced between April 23 and June 7, but the company is concerned that consumers may have stored affected products in the freezer. Kroger said it has not received any reports of adverse reactions related to the recall.</p><p>E. coli infections vary from patient to patient, but it often produces severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Some patients may develop a fever, but most symptoms are resolved within five to seven days, although others may be sickened for up to 10. Brand names have not been made available." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kroger to sell CBD lotions, oils and creams in stores across 17 states</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 02:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 03:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One of the world's largest grocery chains will begin selling CBD products in stores across the United States.</p><p>Kroger Co. will start stocking topical products such as lotions, balms, oils and creams in 945 stores across 17 states.</p><p>“Like many retailers, we are starting to offer our customers a highly-curated selection of topical products like lotions, balms, oils and creams that are infused with hemp-derived CBD,” a statement from the company said. “CBD is a naturally-occurring and non-intoxicating compound that has promising benefits and is permitted within federal and state regulations.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dont-miss/build-a-bear-workshop-will-hold-another-pay-your-age-event-but-this-time-theres-a-catch" title="Build-A-Bear Workshop will be holding another ‘Pay Your Age' event" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Build_A_Bear_to_host_another__Pay_Your_A_0_7383450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Build_A_Bear_to_host_another__Pay_Your_A_0_7383450_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Build_A_Bear_to_host_another__Pay_Your_A_0_7383450_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Build_A_Bear_to_host_another__Pay_Your_A_0_7383450_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Build_A_Bear_to_host_another__Pay_Your_A_0_7383450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Another "Pay Your Age" event is coming to a Build-A-Bear Workshop near you, but not every child will get a new friend." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Build-A-Bear Workshop will be holding another ‘Pay Your Age' event</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 01:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 03:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Build-A-Bear Workshop is holding another “Pay Your Age” event, but this time there are restrictions and not every child will get a cuddly new bear.</p><p>For anyone who would like to take part in paying for a brand new Build-A-Bear based on their child’s age, he or she will need to enter the Count Your Candles Sweepstakes to be one of the lucky ticket holders to attend the event.</p><p>Build-A-Bear said that it expects to give out more than 200,000 tickets to eligible people in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. to attend the Pay Your Age event, which will take place from June 24 through June 28.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/money/target-expands-paid-family-leave-backup-care-benefits-for-store-workers" title="Target expands paid family leave, backup care benefits for store workers" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Target_expands_paid_family_leave_for_emp_0_7380285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Target_expands_paid_family_leave_for_emp_0_7380285_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Target_expands_paid_family_leave_for_emp_0_7380285_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Target_expands_paid_family_leave_for_emp_0_7380285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Target_expands_paid_family_leave_for_emp_0_7380285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Target expanded paid family leave for employees, among other benefits." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Target expands paid family leave, backup care benefits for store workers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 03:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:54AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Target announced Monday that it is expanding family care benefits for hourly and salaried employees at its stores and distribution centers, including those that are part-time. </p><p>Among the changes is a new family leave policy for workers who need more time off to care for their families—be it a new child or an ailing partner or parent. Under the new policy, team members will receive double the amount of paid time off when welcoming a new child into the family—on top of the medical leave employees already receive after giving birth. The policy goes into effect on June 30. </p><p>The Minneapolis-based retailer also said it is expanding backup care for child and elder care for instances such as when a school or daycare is closed or a sitter or care provider is sick. Beginning in the fall, employees will get 20 days of in-center child care or in-home child and elder care. The company already rolled out this program at its headquarters. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/us-takes-down-thailand-13-0-in-record-breaking-first-womens-world-cup-match"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/women%20win_1560287959447.png_7384418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammate Megan Rapinoe after scoring her team's twelfth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)" title="women win_1560287959447.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking first Women's World Cup match</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/boba-blockage-girl-14-had-hundreds-of-undigested-boba-pearls-stuck-in-stomach-reports-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/THUMB%20BOBA_1560282096610.jpg_7383498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A 14-year-old girl from China suffered an abdominal blockage and had hundreds of undigested boba pearls stuck in her stomach after enduring five days of constipation, according to Chinese media reports. (Photo Credit: Erin Gillespie/Fox TV Stations)" title="THUMB BOBA_1560282096610.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Girl, 14, had hundreds of undigested boba pearls stuck in stomach, reports say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/chill-disney-finally-released-the-first-full-frozen-2-trailer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/FROZEN%2C%20Getty%20-%2016x9_1560283748246.jpg_7383941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, Frozen Ever After takes guests through the kingdom of Arendelle from the Disney animated hit, "Frozen." (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Disney Parks via Getty Images)" title="546295392_1560283748246-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>WATCH: Disney finally releases the first full trailer for 'Frozen 2'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/kroger-to-sell-cbd-lotions-oils-and-creams-in-stores-across-17-states"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Kroger%20Hemp%20plant_1560280939834.jpg_7383168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A sign identifies the Kroger Co. corporate headquarters, alongside a field of legal cannabis plants selected for their low content of THC. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/valves-open-on-ammonia-tanks-that-sickened-dozens-in-suburban-chicago" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/beach%20park%20chemical%20spill_1558494089505.jpg_7300502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/beach%20park%20chemical%20spill_1558494089505.jpg_7300502_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/beach%20park%20chemical%20spill_1558494089505.jpg_7300502_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/beach%20park%20chemical%20spill_1558494089505.jpg_7300502_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/beach%20park%20chemical%20spill_1558494089505.jpg_7300502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Valves open on ammonia tanks that sickened dozens in suburban Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/names-released-of-3-charged-with-animal-cruelty-at-fair-oaks-farms" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;disturbing&#x20;footage&#x20;released&#x20;this&#x20;week&#x20;shows&#x20;employees&#x20;slapping&#x20;and&#x20;kicking&#x20;calves&#x20;and&#x20;being&#x20;burnt&#x20;with&#x20;branding&#x20;irons&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Animal&#x20;Recovery&#x20;Mission&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Names released of 3 charged with animal cruelty at Fair Oaks Farms</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/us-takes-down-thailand-13-0-in-record-breaking-first-womens-world-cup-match" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/women%20win_1560287959447.png_7384418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/women%20win_1560287959447.png_7384418_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/women%20win_1560287959447.png_7384418_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/women%20win_1560287959447.png_7384418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/women%20win_1560287959447.png_7384418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alex&#x20;Morgan&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;USA&#x20;celebrates&#x20;with&#x20;teammate&#x20;Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x20;after&#x20;scoring&#x20;her&#x20;team&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;twelfth&#x20;goal&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;France&#x20;group&#x20;F&#x20;match&#x20;between&#x20;USA&#x20;and&#x20;Thailand&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Robert&#x20;Cianflone&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking first Women's World Cup match</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/boba-blockage-girl-14-had-hundreds-of-undigested-boba-pearls-stuck-in-stomach-reports-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/THUMB%20BOBA_1560282096610.jpg_7383498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/THUMB%20BOBA_1560282096610.jpg_7383498_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/THUMB%20BOBA_1560282096610.jpg_7383498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/THUMB%20BOBA_1560282096610.jpg_7383498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/THUMB%20BOBA_1560282096610.jpg_7383498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;14-year-old&#x20;girl&#x20;from&#x20;China&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;suffered&#x20;an&#x20;abdominal&#x20;blockage&#x20;and&#x20;had&#x20;hundreds&#x20;of&#x20;undigested&#x20;boba&#x20;pearls&#x20;stuck&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;stomach&#x20;after&#x20;enduring&#x20;five&#x20;days&#x20;of&#x20;constipation&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;Chinese&#x20;media&#x20;reports&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Erin&#x20;Gillespie&#x2f;Fox&#x20;TV&#x20;Stations&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 14, had hundreds of undigested boba pearls stuck in stomach, reports say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/chill-disney-finally-released-the-first-full-frozen-2-trailer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/FROZEN%2C%20Getty%20-%2016x9_1560283748246.jpg_7383941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/FROZEN%2C%20Getty%20-%2016x9_1560283748246.jpg_7383941_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/FROZEN%2C%20Getty%20-%2016x9_1560283748246.jpg_7383941_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/FROZEN%2C%20Getty%20-%2016x9_1560283748246.jpg_7383941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/FROZEN%2C%20Getty%20-%2016x9_1560283748246.jpg_7383941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In&#x20;this&#x20;handout&#x20;photo&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;Disney&#x20;Parks&#x2c;&#x20;Frozen&#x20;Ever&#x20;After&#x20;takes&#x20;guests&#x20;through&#x20;the&#x20;kingdom&#x20;of&#x20;Arendelle&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;Disney&#x20;animated&#x20;hit&#x2c;&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Frozen&#x2e;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Matt&#x20;Stroshane&#x2f;Disney&#x20;Parks&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>WATCH: Disney finally releases the first full trailer for 'Frozen 2'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> 