- Prestige Exotics in Burr Ridge opened this year and it's already gotten the attention of car aficionados and kids going to prom.

The dealership rents one of a kind, luxury cars from $400-$2000 a day. They have a fleet of 25 vehicles.

"We pride ourselves on unique vehicles. By unique, I mean everyone can have a Huracan. There's a lot of companies with Huracan. But we like to buy the top of the line, the fully specced out options like this Performante, you see here," said 32-year-old CEO Ehab Odeh.

Other rare vehicles include a McLaren 720S, Lamborghini Aventador and Bentley Bentayga.

Odeh grew up in the car dealership industry and now wants to bring affordable luxury to everyone.

"We decided to show people what being behind the wheel of one of these cars is like," he said.

Prestige pays a hefty price tag on insurance to be able to rent the vehicles, so those who are interested only need full coverage on their own auto policy to drive. They can purchase gap coverage as well for $150.

The vehicles have been a high interest for teenagers going to prom instead of the typical limo. Prestige hires a chauffeur for anyone under the age of 25. The price of the vehicles they rent ranges from $100,000 to $500,000.

For more information: https://prestigeexotics.com/