Bailiff is the fastest growing job in Illinois, study finds Bailiff is the fastest growing job in Illinois, study finds
Posted Jul 08 2019 03:51PM CDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 04:06PM CDT data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20Bailiff_1562619686889.jpg_7488294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20Bailiff_1562619686889.jpg_7488294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20Bailiff_1562619686889.jpg_7488294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20Bailiff_1562619686889.jpg_7488294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: GETTY" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo: GETTY</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416916179-416918170" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20Bailiff_1562619686889.jpg_7488294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20Bailiff_1562619686889.jpg_7488294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20Bailiff_1562619686889.jpg_7488294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20Bailiff_1562619686889.jpg_7488294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20Bailiff_1562619686889.jpg_7488294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: GETTY" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo: GETTY</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 03:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416916179" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX BUSINESS</strong> - If you’re looking for a job in the midst of the tight labor market, it helps to know which sectors are growing the most and where.</p><p>On Monday, <strong><a href="https://smartasset.com/checking-account/fastest-growing-job-in-each-state-2019" target="_blank">SmartAsset released a report</a></strong> that showed the fastest-growing jobs in each state, as well as Washington, D.C.</p><p>The financial institution looked at changes in occupations listed with the Bureau of Labor Statistics over the last 5 years and compared employment data in each state from 2014 with employment data from 2018.</p><p>Production jobs are growing the fastest in seven states — the highest number of states to have growth in one industry. Those states include Alabama, Arizona, Indiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Tennessee and Wisconsin, though the individual jobs in those industries varied.</p><p>In Alabama, those jobs were molding, coremaking and casting machine setters, operators and tenders — which grew 174 percent from 2014 to 2018 — and in Mississippi, those jobs were food batchmakers — which grew 173 percent.</p><p>According to SmartAsset, the state with the highest growth in production jobs was Arizona, which grew in machine tool setters, operators and tenders by 503 percent from 2014 to 2018. The analysis also found that Georgia had the highest percentage increase of all the states, with an increase of 686 percent for audio-visual and multimedia collections specialists.</p><p><strong>Here's a full list of the fastest growing jobs in all 50 states — and Washington, D.C. — and their job growth percentages, per SmartAsset.</strong></p><p>District of Columbia: Transportation attendants, except flight attendants - 550 percent</p><p>Alabama: Molding, coremaking and casting machine setters, operators and tenders (metal and plastic) - 174 percent</p><p>Alaska: Industrial production managers - 129 percent</p><p>Arizona: Multiple machine tool setters, operators and tenders (metal and plastic) - 503 percent</p><p>Arkansas: Statisticians - 171 percent</p><p>California: Personal care aides - 460 percent</p><p>Colorado: Computer and information research scientists - 182 percent</p><p>Connecticut: Electrical and electronics repairers (powerhouse, substation and relay) - 130 percent</p><p>Delaware: Information security analysts - 142 percent</p><p>Florida: Conservation scientists - 386 percent</p><p>Georgia: Audio-visual and multimedia collections specialists - 686 percent</p><p>Hawaii: Orderlies - 217 percent</p><p>Idaho: Graduate teaching assistants - 338 percent</p><p>Illinois: Bailiffs - 278 percent</p><p>Indiana: Engine and other machine assemblers - 127 percent</p><p>Iowa: Adult basic and secondary education and literacy teachers and instructors - 220 percent</p><p>Kansas: Physics teachers (postsecondary) - 175 percent</p><p>Kentucky: Camera operators (television, video and motion picture) - 182 percent</p><p>Louisiana: Occupational health and safety technicians - 253 percent</p><p>Maine: Biochemists and biophysicists - 130 percent</p><p>Maryland: Food scientists and technologists - 511 percent</p><p>Massachusetts: Traffic technicians - 460 percent</p><p>Michigan: Transportation attendants, except flight attendants - 271 percent</p><p>Minnesota: Epidemiologists - 188 percent</p><p>Mississippi: Food batchmakers - 173 percent </p><p>Missouri: Real estate brokers - 309 percent</p><p>Montana: Environmental engineers - 119 percent</p><p>Nebraska: Parking lot attendants - 490 percent</p><p>Nevada: Psychiatric technicians - 410 percent</p><p>New Hampshire: Separating, filtering, clarifying, precipitating and still machine setters, operators and tenders - 188 percent</p><p>New Jersey: Aerospace engineers - 384 percent</p><p>New Mexico: Occupational health and safety technicians - 260 percent</p><p>New York: Financial examiners - 190 percent</p><p>North Carolina: Financial examiners - 223 percent</p><p>North Dakota: Property, real estate and community association managers - 179 percent</p><p>Ohio: Community health workers - 234 percent</p><p>Oklahoma: Psychiatric Aides - 455 percent</p><p>Oregon: Real estate brokers - 134 percent</p><p>Pennsylvania: Bailiffs - 243 percent</p><p>Rhode Island: Credit analysts - 270 percent</p><p>South Carolina: Occupational health and safety technicians - 185 percent</p><p>South Dakota: Software developers (systems software) - 187 percent</p><p>Tennessee: Forging machine setters, operators and tenders (metal and plastic) - 283 percent</p><p>Texas: Graders and sorters (agricultural products) - 172 percent</p><p>Utah: Graduate teaching assistants - 328 percent</p><p>Vermont: Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service - 158 percent</p><p>Virginia: Actors - 177 percent</p><p>Washington: Fashion designers - 317 percent</p><p>West Virginia: Civil engineering technicians - 210 percent</p><p>Wisconsin: Food and tobacco roasting, baking and drying machine operators and tenders - 458 percent</p><p>Wyoming: Insurance claims and policy processing clerks - 146 percent</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/fastest-growing-jobs-by-state" target="_blank">More @ FoxBusiness.com</a></strong></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More Money Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/Automotive_industry_icon_Lee_Iacocca_die_0_7470729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/Automotive_industry_icon_Lee_Iacocca_die_0_7470729_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/Automotive_industry_icon_Lee_Iacocca_die_0_7470729_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/Automotive_industry_icon_Lee_Iacocca_die_0_7470729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/Automotive_industry_icon_Lee_Iacocca_die_0_7470729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Automotive business world has lost a titan." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Automotive industry icon Lee Iacocca dies at 94</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 07:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 06:55AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The automotive business world has lost a titan.</p><p>Lee Iacocca, the auto executive and master pitchman who put the Mustang in Ford's lineup in the 1960s and became a corporate folk hero when he resurrected Chrysler 20 years later, has died in Bel Air, California. He was 94.</p><p>Two former Chrysler executives who worked with him, Bud Liebler, the company's former spokesman, and Bob Lutz, formerly its head of product development, said they were told of the death Tuesday by a close associate of Iacocca's family.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/no-membership-required-target-launches-deal-days-to-compete-with-amazon-prime-day" title="‘No membership required': Target launches ‘Deal Days' to compete with Amazon Prime Day" data-articleId="415533316" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/cart_1561668244461_7451482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/cart_1561668244461_7451482_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/cart_1561668244461_7451482_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/cart_1561668244461_7451482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/cart_1561668244461_7451482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The online event is July 15 and 16, the same days as Prime Day, and will include sales on items for the home, apparel, toy brands and more, the company said." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘No membership required': Target launches ‘Deal Days' to compete with Amazon Prime Day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 08:44AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two can play this game.</p><p>Target announced this week it’s launching “Deal Days,” offering online discounts on thousands of items to compete with Amazon Prime Day, with “no membership required.”</p><p>Target Deal Days are set for July 15 and 16, the same days as Prime Day, and will include sales on items for the home, apparel, toy brands and more, the company said. The event will also include “rarely-on-sale” items.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/money/mcdonald-s-reportedly-adding-spicy-chicken-nuggets-sandwich-to-menu" title="McDonald's reportedly adding spicy chicken nuggets, sandwich to menu" data-articleId="415124893" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CREDIT: FOX NEWS" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
Featured Videos (Photo credit: Kingston Residence of Sylvania)" title="John and Phyllis Cook 16x9_1562623310707.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Newlyweds, 100 and 102, find love after meeting at senior living facility</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-earthquake-satellite-images-show-large-crack-in-earth-after-71-temblor-shakes-region"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Ridgecrest%20before%20and%20after_1562612546846.jpg_7487878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Satellite images show the Ridgecrest area before the recent 7.1 earthquake struck and after, showing surface rupture in the area. (Photo credit: Planet Labs Inc.)" title="Ridgecrest before and after_1562612546846.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>California earthquake: Satellite images show large crack in earth after 7.1 temblor shakes region</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boyfriend-learns-asl-to-sing-beautiful-songs-for-hearing-impaired-girlfriend-in-viral-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/This_boyfriend_learned_ASL_to__sing__lov_0_7487554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="This_boyfriend_learned_ASL_to__sing__lov_0_20190708172240-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Boyfriend learns ASL to 'sing' beautiful songs for deaf girlfriend in viral video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/watch-violent-brawl-breaks-out-at-disneyland-s-toontown-in-front-of-children"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/08/Violent-brawl-breaks-out-at-Disneyland%27s-Toontown-in-front-of-children_1562603674040_7487073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Credit: SJP35 Production) " title="Violent-brawl-breaks-out-at-Disneyland's-Toontown-in-front-of-children_1562603674040-407068.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>WATCH: Violent brawl breaks out at Disneyland's Toontown in front of children</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="John&#x20;and&#x20;Phyllis&#x20;Cook&#x2c;&#x20;100&#x20;and&#x20;102&#x2c;&#x20;are&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;shared&#x20;by&#x20;Kingston&#x20;Residence&#x20;of&#x20;Sylvania&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;senior&#x20;living&#x20;facility&#x20;located&#x20;just&#x20;outside&#x20;of&#x20;Toledo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Kingston&#x20;Residence&#x20;of&#x20;Sylvania&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Newlyweds, 100 and 102, find love after meeting at senior living facility</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/young-girl-reported-missing-from-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-5.05.22-PM_1562624068760_7489435_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-5.05.22-PM_1562624068760_7489435_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-5.05.22-PM_1562624068760_7489435_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-5.05.22-PM_1562624068760_7489435_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-5.05.22-PM_1562624068760_7489435_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Young girl reported missing from Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/police-searching-for-suspect-who-stole-iphone-posted-selfie-to-victims-instagram-story" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/65638947_2363478207061584_1700211470396030976_o_1562621488405_7489112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/65638947_2363478207061584_1700211470396030976_o_1562621488405_7489112_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/65638947_2363478207061584_1700211470396030976_o_1562621488405_7489112_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/65638947_2363478207061584_1700211470396030976_o_1562621488405_7489112_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/65638947_2363478207061584_1700211470396030976_o_1562621488405_7489112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police searching for suspect who stole iPhone, posted selfie to victim's Instagram story</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/these-are-the-fastest-growing-jobs-in-each-state-study-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20Bailiff_1562619686889.jpg_7488294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20Bailiff_1562619686889.jpg_7488294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20Bailiff_1562619686889.jpg_7488294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20Bailiff_1562619686889.jpg_7488294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20Bailiff_1562619686889.jpg_7488294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;GETTY" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bailiff is the fastest growing job in Illinois, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/principal-reassigned-after-admitting-he-can-t-say-the-holocaust-is-a-factual-historical-event-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> <!-- begin: FOOTER -->
<!-- begin: FOOTER -->
News
Local
U.S. and World
Politics
Business
Health
Editorial
Weather
Forecast
Current Conditions
Severe Weather
Traffic
Airport Delays
Closings
Good Day
Jakes Takes
Backseat Rider
Conversations in Health
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Food and Dining
Recipe Box
Movies!
About Us
News Team
Jobs at Fox 32
Internships
Contests
Closed Captioning
Contact Us
Live
Video
Contests
FOX On Demand
CW50 Chicago
FOX 32 News App
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
FOX 32 Weather App
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File
About Us
Jobs at FOX 32
Contact Us
<!-- end: FOOTER -->
<!-- end: FOOTER --> href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national">U.S. and World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a 