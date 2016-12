Holiday Helpings: Crab Cakes Mornings Holiday Helpings: Crab Cakes Every day leading up to Christmas, FOX 32 News is partnering with local chefs to help you get inspired with some new holiday recipes.

- Every day leading up to Christmas, FOX 32 News is partnering with local chefs to help you get inspired with some new holiday recipes.

FOX 32’s Kristen Nicole whipped up some absolutely delicious crab cakes with the help of Chef Chris Pandel of Swift & Sons.

To get the full recipe and instructions to make this dish, make a donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository here.