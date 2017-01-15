FOX Furry Friend of the Week: Adoptable dog Shavonne

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - FOX 32 News has teamed up with no-kill shelter PAWS Chicago to bring you an adoptable pet each week. This week, we're featuring a very sweet and smart dog named Shavonne!

With Shavonne, you get the best of two worlds: a dog that’s perfectly content lounging on her bed and a dog that’s happy to get her move on. She’s chill like that. At 5-years-old, Shavonne is already house-trained and loves to be outside. She is very smart and ready to learn — particularly if it involves treats.



Shavonne is looking for a family where someone will be home often, as she doesn’t like to be left alone for too long. Her foster family reports that she has been doing better at being independent, so PAWS is confident that she will do well once she finds the right home. Give sweet Shavonne a second chance to make a great companion.

Shavonne, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, will be available for adoption today at noon at the PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center, located at 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue in Lincoln Park. For more information call 773-935-PAWS or visit www.pawschicago.org.