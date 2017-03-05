FOX Furry Friend of the Week: Adoptable cat Kronos

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - FOX 32 News has teamed up with no-kill shelter PAWS Chicago to bring you an adoptable pet each week. This week, we're featuring a love bug of a kitty!

Kronos is an incredibly sweet 4-year-old cat. He spent the first few years of his life on the streets of Chicago and is very glad to finally be in a loving environment.

He is a very loving cat who did well in a foster home and his foster family reported that he would greet him at the door every time he came home and that he “loves to be talked to and pet especially on his belly.”

Kronos did well around children so he would make a great addition to any home!

You can meet Kronos along with many other adorable cats and dogs in need of forever homes at the PAWS Chicago Adoption & Humane Center located at 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue in Lincoln Park. For more information call 773-935-PAWS or visit www.pawschicago.org.