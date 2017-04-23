FOX Furry Friend of the Week: Adoptable cat Tonks

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - FOX 32 News has teamed up with no-kill shelter PAWS Chicago to bring you an adoptable pet each week. This week, we're featuring a very sweet kitty who would love to find a home where she will get lots of cuddles!

Tonks is an incredibly sweet one-year-old cat. She was found as a stray on the streets of Chicago, which is hard to believe because she is so affectionate.

She is happy to be surrounded by the caring volunteers at PAWS Chicago, but she would love to find a loving home where she can be adored!

Tonks likes to play with mice toys and curl up in her human’s lap for a nice nap. She would make a great addition to any family!



You can meet Tonks along with many other adorable cats and dogs in need of forever homes at the PAWS Chicago Adoption & Humane Center located at 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue in Lincoln Park. For more information call 773-935-PAWS or visit www.pawschicago.org.