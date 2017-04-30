FOX Furry Friend of the Week: Adoptable cat Quartz

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - FOX 32 News has teamed up with no-kill shelter PAWS Chicago to bring you an adoptable pet each week. This week, we're featuring a super sweet and quirky kitty named Quartz!

Quartz is a very sweet 5-year-old kitty who is looking for a home. He’s a very curious cat and likes exploring his surroundings.

Quartz will often meow and talk with his humans as if he has something to say! His foster family reported that Quartz also likes to sleep on his head and that when he meows, it’s like he’s saying “hello!”

Quartz is not a fan of other cats, so he would like to be the only pet in the home.



Quartz, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, will be available for adoption Monday at noon at the PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center, located at 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue in Lincoln Park. For more information call 773-935-PAWS or visit www.pawschicago.org.