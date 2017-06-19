FOX Furry Friend of the Week: Adoptable cat Tutti

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - FOX 32 News has teamed up with no-kill shelter PAWS Chicago to bring you an adoptable pet each week. This week, we're featuring an incredibly sweet named Tutti!

Tutti is 1-year-old cat who will greet the PAWS Chicago volunteers right at her door and meow until she’s given the chin scratch she loves!

She’s quite the talker and will gladly have chatty conversations with her other feline companions and human friends.

She enjoys napping in sunny windows and rolling around on the ground, bringing a smile to anyone she encounters.

Tutti is in search of loving owners who are more than willing to give her a lifetime of affection. She would make a wonderful addition to any family.

Tutti, along with many other adorable cats and dogs, are available for adoption at the PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center, located at 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue in Lincoln Park. For more information call 773-935-PAWS or visit www.pawschicago.org.