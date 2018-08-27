Backseat Rider: Heather Storm talks cars and life-changing experiences

Posted: Aug 27 2018 01:32PM CDT

Video Posted: Aug 27 2018 10:11AM CDT

CHICAGO (FOX 32 NEWS) - "Garage Squad" host Heather Storm catches a ride with FOX 32's Anthony Ponce to talk about her hit television show and how certain episodes impacted her.

