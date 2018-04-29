Furry Friend of the Week: Adoptable cat Ryker

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - FOX 32 News has teamed up with no-kill shelter PAWS Chicago to bring you an adoptable pet each week. This week, we're featuring a playful cat named Ryker!

This fluffy 1-year-old boy has a ton of energy and can’t wait to have a home all to himself where he can show off his play skills! He’s a smart cookie and loves a good puzzle toy.

He’s quite the charmer with his handsome multicolor coat and green eyes.

Ryker would do best in an adults-only home with an experienced adopter who can provide lots of fun activities and engage in interactive play sessions, and would prefer being the only kitty in the home.

Ryker is longing for a family to love unconditionally and who will accept him for the playful boy he is. You’ll surely fall in love with this handsome fellow right away!

Ryker’s adoption comes with one year of free Merrick Pet Care cat food!

You can meet Ryker and the other animals in need of forever homes at the PAWS Chicago Adoption & Humane Center in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.