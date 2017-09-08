1,000 nurses needed for special needs shelters during Hurricane Irma

- Governor Rick Scott put out a call for nurses to help at special needs shelters across the state Friday night.

Scott tweeted "CALLING ALL NURSES" Friday, asking for 1,000 volunteers.

Special needs shelters have been set up across the state for anyone who needs reliable electricity or may be concerned about needing medical assistance.

The governor asked for any nurse willing and able to help at a shelter to email BPRCHDPreparedness@flhealth.gov for more information.

